 Santa Fe man killed in suspected DWI crash on I-25 late Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe man killed in suspected DWI crash on I-25 late Friday

By ABQJournal News Staff

A Santa Fe man was killed after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended his truck on Interstate 25 late Friday, causing it to roll.

Hector Beltran, 66, died in the crash that happened around 10 p.m. on I-25 north of Paseo del Norte, New Mexico State Police said in a Saturday news release.

Jonathan Lujan (MDC)

Based on the initial investigation, State Police said Jonathan M. Lujan, 22, was driving a Jeep SUV north when it rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck driven by Beltran, forcing the truck to roll over. Beltran died at the scene from his injuries.

Lujan was taken to an area hospital and then booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Lujan is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle (DWI) and two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle (DWI), according to online jail information.

State Police said a 39-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl who were passengers in the Toyota were both transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not known.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors in this crash,” State Police said in its news release.

The agency, with the assistance of the Crash Reconstruction Unit, is investigating the crash.

