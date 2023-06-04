Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic hot dog

A Sonic in Española had one thing “others don’t.”

A woman who ordered a hot dog from the drive-thru on Tuesday got a mouthful of cocaine when she took a bite.

Authorities say a cook is the one who left it there.

David Salazar, 54, is charged with drug possession in the May 30 incident and a warrant has been filed for his arrest.

It is unclear if Salazar has an attorney.

Española police responded to the Sonic at 605 South Riverside to investigate a “foreign substance” in someone’s meal, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. A woman told an officer she took a bite of a hot dog and “felt what she described as a small plastic bag in her mouth.”

Police said the woman told them she spit out the bag and saw it was filled with a white powder. The gram of powder tested positive for cocaine back at the police station.

Officers watched security video and saw a cook — later identified as Salazar — do a “hand to hand transaction” with a female employee in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. Salazar then was seen making the woman’s hot dog when his “body language suddenly changes.”

“(Salazar) stops cooking and appears to be frantically searching the area as if he lost something,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.

Police said Salazar’s behavior suggested he realized he had lost the baggie of cocaine later found in the hot dog.

An officer spoke with Salazar, who said he bought the cocaine from a woman in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.