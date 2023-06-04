 Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic hot dog - Albuquerque Journal

Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic hot dog

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

David Salazar (Española Police Department)

A Sonic in Española had one thing “others don’t.”

A woman who ordered a hot dog from the drive-thru on Tuesday got a mouthful of cocaine when she took a bite.

Authorities say a cook is the one who left it there.

David Salazar, 54, is charged with drug possession in the May 30 incident and a warrant has been filed for his arrest.

It is unclear if Salazar has an attorney.

Española police responded to the Sonic at 605 South Riverside to investigate a “foreign substance” in someone’s meal, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court. A woman told an officer she took a bite of a hot dog and “felt what she described as a small plastic bag in her mouth.”

Police said the woman told them she spit out the bag and saw it was filled with a white powder. The gram of powder tested positive for cocaine back at the police station.

Officers watched security video and saw a cook — later identified as Salazar — do a “hand to hand transaction” with a female employee in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. Salazar then was seen making the woman’s hot dog when his “body language suddenly changes.”

“(Salazar) stops cooking and appears to be frantically searching the area as if he lost something,” a detective wrote in the affidavit.

Police said Salazar’s behavior suggested he realized he had lost the baggie of cocaine later found in the hot dog.

An officer spoke with Salazar, who said he bought the cocaine from a woman in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic hot dog

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Female metro athlete of 2022-23: With club or racquet, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stephanie Romero was not just a ... Stephanie Romero was not just a multi-sport athlete at La Cueva; she juggled two sports in the same season and won state titles in ...
2
Great Southwest Track and Field: Dallas hurdler is making ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexander Chukwukelu, an 18-year-old from Dallas, ... Alexander Chukwukelu, an 18-year-old from Dallas, lived up his reputation as perhaps the nation's top hurdler Saturday at the Great Southwest Track and Field ...
3
Bookworms come out in force, kick off Summer Reading ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even Jedi and Imperial soldiers agree ... Even Jedi and Imperial soldiers agree reading is fun!
4
Follow live: El Paso Locomotive FC at NM United
ABQnews Seeker
  The game is underway at ...   The game is underway at Isotopes Park between host New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive FC in United Soccer League action. The ...
5
Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman who ordered a hot ... A woman who ordered a hot dog from the drive-thru on Tuesday got a mouthful of cocaine when she took a bite.
6
Woman dies while in the custody of the Metropolitan ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman died at an Albuquerque ... A woman died at an Albuquerque hospital early Friday morning after being transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center — the state's largest jail where ...
7
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- With just two ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation on Saturday that lifts the nation's debt ceiling, averting an ...
8
Santa Fe man killed in suspected DWI crash on ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Santa Fe man was killed ... A Santa Fe man was killed after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended his truck on Interstate 25 late Friday, causing it to roll. Hector ...
9
Longtime ABQ Rep. Christine Trujillo to retire from Legislature
ABQnews Seeker
Citing her age and health, state ... Citing her age and health, state Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque, said she will retire from the Legislature this summer.