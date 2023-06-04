 Sports Speak Up! On the Lobo-Aggie basketball impasse, Yvonne Sanchez and Pitino's new assistant coach - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On the Lobo-Aggie basketball impasse, Yvonne Sanchez and Pitino’s new assistant coach

By ABQJournal News Staff

PERSONALLY, I’D BE very disappointed if future UNM/NMSU football and basketball rivalry games were curtailed. Both teams are evenly matched and the games are exciting. I see the events at NMSU and at UNM this past year as an anomaly, albeit a very serious one. Eddie Nunez is absolutely right in demanding a written security plan for future events at NMSU. Hope we can put this behind us and learn from it.

— Bob, UNM Area

ASSISTANT BASKETBALL coaches come and go with about the same regularity as local television reporters. One day they’re on the job and the next day gone. Hopefully the new guy can bring to Richard Pitino’s Lobo basketball team some defensive strategy because Pitino’s first two seasons of defensive coaching were bad. Playing almost exclusively man-to-man defense, his teams gave up more layups than any Lobo team I can remember. Hopefully Pitino will mix in some zone, as the most recent memory we fans linger with is your UNM team getting run out of the Pit by Utah Valley. Unacceptable.

— SSU Coach

SO THRILLED to read that Yvonne Sanchez, our previous UNM women’s basketball coach, has been rehired at Arizona State. Great move on the part of the relatively new women’s coach, Natasha Adair, to add Yvonne Sanchez to her team. She is a class act! All the best to Coach Sanchez and to ASU.

— RJR, UNM Alumna

HUMOROUSLY RIFFING on Rick Wright’s “Unser Museum “column — there are 2 kinds of cars, those that work and those that don’t.

— WRT

GREAT SEASONS by the UNM men’s and women’s golf teams. As for the NCAA (Championships), one has to wonder who came up with this “medal turning into match play” format, while dragging out the competition over 6 days for student-athletes, and giving Scottsdale, Arizona. a monopoly hosting the tournaments in 100-degree heat. The true winner should be decided by 72 holes of medal play. Play 36 holes, then cut the field in half and the final 15 teams battle it out for the championship over a total of 4 days of play. Simple.

— ABQ Linkster

