Pet care: Scratching the surface of an itchy situation

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

First in a series.

Poking my head into the reception room my gaze fell on a nicely groomed Old English sheepdog – my next patient. As I invited her and her person into the exam room I noticed a slight left head tilt. Her gait was normal, with no tendency to veer to one side. An ear infection seemed more likely than a neurologic cause but I would also check her teeth. Shaking the hand of my new client I was stuck by this lady’s quiet confidence. Her name was Miss Manners – really, that was her name.

We learn a lot about pets by watching them move. Thorough medicine means that we miss nothing, including signs of even mild pain. I observe by trying to be inconspicuous, like a fly on the wall wearing a white coat.

“Chase” was 3 years old and had been suffering from an on-again, off-again left ear infection. Was she itchy? Oh yes, she’d been scratching pretty much everywhere for the past year, since their move to New Mexico.

I do my best work in good light, examining at chest level, even with a big dog. I explained that I would fetch nurse Amos to help me heft this big fuzzy girl onto the table. My well-dressed client stated courteously but unequivocally that she would help and hold her pet. Adopting my most inscrutable expression I lifted Chase’s front end (heavier because heads weigh more than rumps) while Miss Manners deftly managed the rear. Impressive.

An Old English sheepdog is a gorgeous creature but masquerading as Cousin Itt carries real drawbacks. I parted the long silver and white hairs in several areas, noticing skin that was pink from inflammation and self-injury. We were only getting started.

Next week: Ears and rears?

An amendment to last week’s column: Aching joints were a likely factor in this elderly cat’s urinating outside her litter pan. There is an excellent new once-a-month injectable for arthritis pain in kitties called Solensia. Don’t wait for your senior cat to make her discomfort obvious. Talk to your veterinarian.

⋄ For help with behavior problems, you can sign-up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

