Great Southwest Track and Field: Dallas hurdler is making a name for himself; see how NM stars fared

(Meet results can be found here.)

It’s a name that’s difficult to both spell and pronounce, but one track and field fans might be wise to file away:

Alexander Chukwukelu.

The 18-year-old from Dallas arrived at the Great Southwest Classic as one of its headliners. And he didn’t disappoint in his specialty event on Saturday afternoon at the University of New Mexico Complex.

Chukwukelu, regarded by many to be the top hurdler coming out of the American high school ranks this year, blazed to a time of 13.54 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles.

“I’m just here to have fun,” he said. “I’m already signed; all I’m trying to do is please the people, give them something they want to see.”

He signed to compete at the University of Kentucky, one of the country’s elite college programs. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, a two-time Olympic gold medal hurdler, is perhaps Kentucky’s most famous current track and field alum. She’s one of the athletes Chukwukelu followed and admired in his youth.

“I want to be like them,” he said. “They all came from this one place, the University of Kentucky. I wanted to go there. I want them to make a person out of me, too. Teach me to not just be good on the track but be good in life.”

Chukwukelu said he couldn’t even count the number of colleges who had seriously recruited him, including the University of Texas.

“Oh yes,” he said with a laugh. “They recruited me through a practice video. It wasn’t even a home meet.”

But Kentucky is where he was determined to be.

“Kentucky was the right one,” he said. “It was my dream school, and it’s a dream come true.”

Chukwukelu said he didn’t even begin hurdling until he was well into middle school.

“I grew up watching this event,” he said, “but I didn’t even know what hurdles were when I was in the seventh grade.”

He has gone as fast as 13.16 in the 110 this year, at a meet in Austin. It was the second-fastest all-conditions time in U.S. history for a high schooler.

His 13.54 on Saturday was not quite a Great SW record; the mark of 13.38 (Jason Richardson of Texas, 2004) remains, but Chukwukelu’s time is the third-fastest in meet history.

It has, he said, taken a small army of coaches and advisors through the years to get him to this stage.

“I’ve been looking up to (other) runners and how they do the hurdles, how efficient they were, and how can I apply it to me?” he said. “Like everyone says, it takes a village to get where you’re at. You can’t do this by yourself.”

Chukwukelu was also part of Texas’ shuttle hurdle team that set a meet record on Friday night, finishing in 55.35 seconds. Several of his Texas teammates who ran that race were also among those who dominated in the final of the 110 hurdles on Saturday.

That included Donovan Bradley, who ran second (13.80).

Chukwukelu also ran a leg of Texas’ winning 4×200-meter relay squad on Friday night.

“We’re trying to win a title (at the Great Southwest),” he said with a big smile. “We have to show what Texas is all about. I’m so excited trying to get that title, get that team win.”

The graduate of North Forney High was also slated to run a leg of the 4×100 relay late Saturday. The meet was delayed for about an hour during the day by lightning.

New Mexico made a huge splash in the boys 4×100-meter relay, beating Missouri by seven-thousandths of a second.

La Cueva freshman Tanner Montano, the Class 5A state runner-up last month in the 100 and 200, ran the opening leg. Class 4A state champ Melaki Gutierrez of Los Alamos was next, then Albuquerque High’s Fredrick Ford, with Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton, the 5A state champ in the 100, running the anchor leg.

Their winning time was 40.53 seconds.

Just prior to the 4×100, Melton, who just finished his sophomore season with the Demons, ran an impressive third in the 100-meter elite final. He finished in 10.53 seconds, just off the winning time of 10.51 by Gabe Remy of Utah.

When Melton won state last month on this same UNM track, he finished in 10.75 seconds.

OTHER TOP 3 NEW MEXICANS: La Cueva’s Sima Lucero, New Mexico’s 5A champion at both hurdles, was the runner-up (43.90) in the 300 hurdles;

Gutierrez placed third (21.28) in the open 200;

Montano, the 5A state long jump champ, was third in that event Saturday (23-3¼);

Los Alamos’ Anna Wetteland was third in the 800;

Silver High’s Alexys Salas was third in the discus;

Shaolin Munir from Organ Mountain was third in the javelin.