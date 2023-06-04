 Female metro athlete of 2022-23: With club or racquet, Romero is a winner - Albuquerque Journal

Female metro athlete of 2022-23: With club or racquet, Romero is a winner

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Stephanie Romero, of La Cueva High School, is the Journal’s 2022-23 metro female Athlete of the Year. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Fire N Nice. The Smiling Assassin. Or something else. Stephanie Romero could use a nickname. Something that represents both her talents and the inherent dichotomy in her personality.

“She’s a fiery competitor,” said Eric Orell, Romero’s golf coach at La Cueva High. “You just don’t see that fire.”

She is shy, sweet, extremely soft-spoken, giggly – which might describe any number of girls her age.

But she’s the only one that today is being honored as the Journal’s 2022-23 Metro Female Athlete of the Year.

Romero was not just a multi-sport athlete at La Cueva; she juggled two sports in the same season.

And what a superb, cohesive juggling act she pulled off.

Romero was a state tennis doubles champion and a key member of La Cueva’s Class 5A state championship team as a junior.

Barely three days after tennis ended, Romero was an all-state golfer and an important contributor on the Bears’ squad that also won a blue trophy.

“What’s so amazing about her is that she managed both golf and tennis in such amazing ways,” said Cameron King, Romero’s doubles partner the last three seasons. That duo has not been beaten since they paired up upon their arrival at La Cueva. “And to be able to compete so well in both is so amazing.”

Romero is also a two-time 5A state singles tennis runner-up, having lost to King in 2021 and 2022. In and of itself, this is hardly surprising, since Romero has had a tennis racket in her hand since she was about 3 years old. It was King, she said, who suggested they try to qualify for state in doubles this year rather than stick with singles.

But she only first picked up a golf club less than two years ago. Her progress has been remarkable, from newbie to all-stater in less than 24 months.

“You know, she has a lot of ability. She’s able to do a lot of things,” said Romero’s father, Juan Carlos.

One day, he said, they were driving by Arroyo del Oso Golf Course, and he thought maybe he should have Stephanie hit some balls. His daughter had never before swung a golf club.

“Yeah, the first time when I saw her hit a ball, right away I said, ‘You can do it,’ ” her father said. Romero shot 91 and 101 at the 2022 state tournament, less than a year after taking up the sport.

She carded scores of 76 and 81 last month at the 2023 5A state tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club, placing her sixth individually. She was the only metro-area girl in the tournament to be all-state. She improved, stunningly, by 35 shots from one two-round state tournament to the next.

“I was surprised placing in the top six,” Romero said with a sheepish smile, and this is about as effusive as she gets when speaking about herself. But she is surrounded by others who are happy to offer testimonials.

“She’s very shy, but I think that’s why she can kind of keep it together, to be honest,” La Cueva girls tennis coach Amy Heimerl said. “She takes the punches and keeps going.”

Striking a physical and emotional balance between two individual sports was a demanding high-wire act. During the week of the metro tennis tournament, for example, Romero had to take the entire week away from golf.

Metro tennis ended Saturday morning. She got in practice golf rounds Saturday and Sunday ahead of the metro golf tournament, which was played two days after metro tennis concluded.

“She was tired by the end,” Heimerl said, “but she was dedicated to both.”

Added King, “I could tell it was tough for her to manage both at the same time.”

Romero was not a prolific winner of golf tournaments, but was regularly in the mix as La Cueva’s No. 3 player. She finished sixth at the metros and tied for second at the Shootout in the Desert at Canyon Club.

Golf will be her primary focus until school resumes, as she’s lined up nearly a dozen junior events. She plans to take a break from tennis.

“She’s the type of person who puts everything she has (into something), and that competitiveness takes over when she’s exhausted,” Orell said. “It drives her to that next level.”

Romero said she isn’t 100% certain she will play tennis next high school season. This spring and summer will surely inform her choice.

“It was a lot to go from one sport to another sport,” she said.

Which is why she might cut her athletic schedule in half next spring and focus on one over the other. But if she stays the course, she has proven she can make that work, too.

“I was surprised how I could manage both, and school, and all that stuff,” Romero said. “But I felt, like, accomplished at the end.”

More on Stephanie Romero

AGE: 16

BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix

SCHOOL: La Cueva (Class of 2024)

SPORTS: Tennis/Golf

PARENTS: Martha and Juan Carlos

SIBLINGS: Allison, 21; Kathleen, 19; James, 24

OUTLIER: Stephanie’s three siblings all attended Eldorado; Allison is a former state doubles champion at Eldorado with Carmen Corley. Asked if she had an urge to follow in the footsteps of her brother and two sisters and be an Eagle, Romero laughed quietly. “Not really,” she said.

ACCOLADES: Romero was a state champion in doubles this year — she and partner Cameron King were unbeaten in 2023 — and was All-State individually in golf by placing sixth.

IN HER SPARE TIME: Romero likes to paint — landscapes, she said, not portraits — and also bake. Banana bread is her specialty.

SHAVING STROKES: One of the key golf influencers in Romero’s improvement on the course is longtime teacher Sandy Lemon, the Director of Instruction at Twin Warriors/Santa Ana.

Stephanie Romero, of La Cueva, and Elijah Brody, of West Mesa, are the Journal’s 2022-23 metro Athletes of the Year. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

 

