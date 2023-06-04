Male prep athlete of 2022-23: Coach’s kid Brody excelled on field, court

Elijah Brody’s metro-hopping journey is partially tethered to a coach he never played for, a school he knew little about, and a door he might not have foreseen opening for him.

The coach is Anthony Ansotigue, the former head football coach at West Mesa High School. He stepped down from that job after the 2021 season.

Early in 2022, that vacancy was filled by Brody’s father, Landrick, who once played at New Mexico for Rocky Long.

And his father taking over the Mustangs left Brody grappling with a tough decision. Stay with the familiar or embrace the unfamiliar.

“50-50,” he said.

The first 50 meant staying at Cleveland High, the state’s best program and where he was poised to eventually become the Storm’s starting quarterback, quite possibly this fall.

The other 50? Follow his father to West Mesa, a new school with new teammates and a new dynamic.

In the last tumbling domino – his father steered clear of influencing him – Brody left Cleveland and became a Mustang.

“If I had to do it again,” he said, “I’d definitely make the same decision.”

And today Brody, a gifted quarterback and versatile guard on the Mustangs’ basketball squad, is crowned as the Journal’s 2022-23 Male Metro Athlete of the Year.

“A true blessing and an honor,” the 17-year-old said. He just finished his junior year.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Brody was terrific at quarterback, accounting for 2,454 passing yards and 44 touchdowns – 29 passing, 15 rushing – in 10 games. His best performance? Unquestionably the night the Mustangs met eventual Class 6A finalist La Cueva, when Brody had a hand in all nine West Mesa touchdowns in an historic 89-62 loss.

“What made him a special quarterback was just his willingness to win,” said West Mesa’s top receiver last fall, NMMI-bound Chris Johnson. “And him wanting to get better every day. There wasn’t a day where we came into practice and he was gonna let anyone not play to their best.”

Although he came much later to basketball, Brody was possibly the most integral piece on West Mesa’s outstanding 2022-23 team. He was named the District 2-5A player of the year – he averaged 17.4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists – and first-team all-state as a play-making guard with a knack for getting to the cup. All while integrating quickly with teammates who didn’t know much first-hand about his game or personality.

“It was his mentality,” West Mesa basketball coach Shonn Schroer said of Brody’s ability to adapt to his surroundings. “He was going to win, and he had such extreme confidence.”

This, Schroer said, was probably due in part to Brody’s alpha-type persona, but probably also due to his years at Cleveland, where culture-building is a religion.

“We had a pretty good team this year without him,” Schroer said, “but what he brought was that leadership and confidence.”

Said Brody, “That basketball season I had, I gained a lot of confidence as a player, and that will spill into football season.”

Schroer, and Brody, believe Brody could easily play college basketball if he so desires. The University of New Mexico earlier this spring offered him a football scholarship.

“Something that people will probably take for granted with Elijah is his knowledge of the game,” said Landrick Brody, a former offensive coordinator for a pair of Indoor Football League franchises, including the Duke City Gladiators. “Since he was a young dude, even backing Evan (Wysong) up at Cleveland, he knew the game.”

Indeed, it appeared Brody would have succeeded Wysong with the Storm until his father was hired at West Mesa in January 2022.

“I learned a lot, culture-wise, at Cleveland, how you have to bring your ‘A’ game every single day, how you need to go 100% every single day, and how hard you have to push yourself,” Brody said. “The brotherhood of it all is something I learned at Cleveland and tried to bring to West Mesa.”

Brody’s dual-threat skill set transformed the Mustangs into an offensive nightmare for opposing defenses. He is a coach’s kid, through and through, with a background that has immeasurably aided his progress.

“It’s something that comes easy to me,” Brody said of playing QB. “Just watching the game of football, watching film, writing on the chalkboard, understanding where things should happen. It’s something I’ve been doing for years.”

To that end, Brody has been after his father to up the tempo of the West Mesa offense this season. No word yet on whether he is succeeding.

But Brody is deep into preparation; first day of practices is only two months off. Landrick said his son must cut down on his turnovers and sharpen his decision-making under pressure in order to take the next evolutionary step in quarterbacking.

But Landrick has faith in Elijah. And he’s quick to mention the ultimate intangible about his son.

“He’s a football kid,” he said. “He’s always loved football. Football was always his thing.”

More on Elijah Brody

AGE: 17

BIRTHPLACE: Albuquerque

SCHOOL: West Mesa (Class of 2024)

SPORTS: Football/Basketball

GPA: 3.5

PARENTS: Landrick and Nicole Brody

SIBLINGS: Kiah, 19; Olivia, 15; Jericho, 13

ORIGINS: Soccer was his first sport. It didn’t take. Brody also played some volleyball. But he’s been a football quarterback since he was 7 years old.

POSSIBLE FUTURE TEAMMATE: When he was living in Rio Rancho, a neighbor a couple of houses down was Nic Trujillo, a Cleveland High grad who signed to play football with New Mexico. Brody has a scholarship offer from the Lobos, who extended the offer in March.

FOOTBALL NERD: Brody is constantly acting like a sponge. “He’s always watching something,” Landrick Brody said of his son.

BRODY’S STORY ON THIS SUBJECT: “Ever since I was a kid, I was just always around the game with my dad. Sometimes I’d be at my mom’s work, playing with magnets, little magnets, trying to play a (football) game on the floor with them.”