 Former Archbishop of Santa Fe dead at 83 - Albuquerque Journal

Former Archbishop of Santa Fe dead at 83

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced late Saturday that former Archbishop Michael Sheehan has died.

Leslie Radigan, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese, said Sheehan died Saturday at the age of 83. She did not give a cause of death.

“He was a faithful servant of the Lord who loved this local Church and all its priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful. May Archbishop Sheehan rest in peace, and may his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace,” Archbishop John C. Wester said in a released statement.

Radigan said Sheehan’s “peaceful departure brings to an end a remarkable journey that spanned over eight decades.”

She said Sheehan led the Archdiocese with “unwavering dedication, offering solace, guidance, and hope to his flock.”

Born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1939, Sheehan studied at a seminary in San Antonio before attending three universities in Italy, according to a release from the Archdiocese. Sheehan was ordained in 1964 in Rome by Auxiliary Bishop Filippo Pocci for the Diocese of Dallas and became a bishop in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas.

Sheehan was installed as the 11 Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993 before retiring in June 2015.

Sheehan announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he said at the time “I intend to live the remainder of the years God gives me on this Earth doing the things I have always done.”

The release said Sheehan held 10 appointments between 1968 and when he retired in 2015. He also wrote more than a dozen publications and served on nearly two dozen committees.

“Known for his unwavering faith, compassionate nature, and profound wisdom, he leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations,” Radigan said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Former Archbishop of Santa Fe dead at 83

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
A raucous meeting in 1973 may have been the ...
ABQnews Seeker
City Councilors Renée Grout and Louie ... City Councilors Renée Grout and Louie Sanchez are co-sponsoring a proposed City Charter amendment that would retain the nine-member council elected by districts. But ...
2
Former Archbishop of Santa Fe dead at 83
ABQnews Seeker
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced ... The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced late Saturday that former Archbishop Michael Sheehan has died.
3
New Mexican Spanish, a unique American dialect, survives mostly ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexican Spanish is as central ... New Mexican Spanish is as central to these communities' identity as their iconic adobe churches, and its best chance of survival might be through ...
4
Male prep athlete of 2022-23: Coach's kid Brody excelled ...
ABQnews Seeker
Elijah Brody was terrific at quarterback ... Elijah Brody was terrific at quarterback and as a play-making basketball guard this past school year at West Mesa.
5
Female metro athlete of 2022-23: With club or racquet, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stephanie Romero was not just a ... Stephanie Romero was not just a multi-sport athlete at La Cueva; she juggled two sports in the same season and won state titles in ...
6
Great Southwest Track and Field: Dallas hurdler is making ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alexander Chukwukelu, an 18-year-old from Dallas, ... Alexander Chukwukelu, an 18-year-old from Dallas, lived up his reputation as perhaps the nation's top hurdler Saturday at the Great Southwest Track and Field ...
7
Bookworms come out in force, kick off Summer Reading ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even Jedi and Imperial soldiers agree ... Even Jedi and Imperial soldiers agree reading is fun!
8
Prince leaving as United coach after 1-0 home loss ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rival El Paso Locomotive FC had ... Rival El Paso Locomotive FC had the better of things for most of the night and rode Denys Kostyshyn's second-half header to a 1-0 ...
9
Española woman bites into cocaine baggie after ordering Sonic ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman who ordered a hot ... A woman who ordered a hot dog from the drive-thru on Tuesday got a mouthful of cocaine when she took a bite.