Former Archbishop of Santa Fe dead at 83

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced late Saturday that former Archbishop Michael Sheehan has died.

Leslie Radigan, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese, said Sheehan died Saturday at the age of 83. She did not give a cause of death.

“He was a faithful servant of the Lord who loved this local Church and all its priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful. May Archbishop Sheehan rest in peace, and may his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace,” Archbishop John C. Wester said in a released statement.

Radigan said Sheehan’s “peaceful departure brings to an end a remarkable journey that spanned over eight decades.”

She said Sheehan led the Archdiocese with “unwavering dedication, offering solace, guidance, and hope to his flock.”

Born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1939, Sheehan studied at a seminary in San Antonio before attending three universities in Italy, according to a release from the Archdiocese. Sheehan was ordained in 1964 in Rome by Auxiliary Bishop Filippo Pocci for the Diocese of Dallas and became a bishop in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas.

Sheehan was installed as the 11 Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993 before retiring in June 2015.

Sheehan announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he said at the time “I intend to live the remainder of the years God gives me on this Earth doing the things I have always done.”

The release said Sheehan held 10 appointments between 1968 and when he retired in 2015. He also wrote more than a dozen publications and served on nearly two dozen committees.

“Known for his unwavering faith, compassionate nature, and profound wisdom, he leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations,” Radigan said.