Report: Borrego is returning to NBA, joining New Orleans as assistant

By ABQJournal News Staff

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego gestures to players during the first half of the team’s NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Albuquerque native James Borrego has accepted a position as assistant coach for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported Saturday.

Borrego, 45, was head coach for the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-22. His title with New Orleans will be associate head coach, ESPN said. It is his second time around on the New Orleans’ staff. The first time, beginning in 2012, current Pelicans coach Willie Green was a player on the team.

The Albuquerque Academy alumnus also had worked two stints on the San Antonio Spurs staff and also in Orlando, where in 2015 he served as interim coach for the balance of the season.

After being dismissed by Michael Jordan and Charlotte following in 2022 after a 43-39 season, Borrego had returned to Albuquerque and was coaching Academy’s sixth-grade boys team, which included his son, this past season. Even then he told the Journal’s James Yodice of his confidence he’d be returning to the NBA this coming season.

ESPN’s report stated New Orleans is “eager to incorporate Borrego’s offensive philosophy into a lineup that will feature Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.”

