Prince says he struggled with decision to leave United

By Ken Sickenger/Journal Staff Writer

Zach Prince, shown in a file photo from September 2022, announced after Saturday's game that he is  leaving the club for another opportunity.

Zach Prince’s tenure with New Mexico United ended on a sudden and emotional note.

Eleven games into his second season as head coach and technical director, Prince announced his departure after Saturday night’s 1-0 loss to El Paso Locomotive FC at Isotopes Park.

Prince had informed club president/CEO roughly two weeks earlier that he intended to apply for a position with a team in a different soccer league, but his exit did not become official until Saturday. After accepting the new position, Prince told United’s players of his decision after Saturday’s game.

He got a bit choked up talking about it.

“I just told them how much I care about them and how difficult the decision was because of them,” Prince said. “… This is a great opportunity for myself, my family, all those types of things. But the other side of it is hard because I love those guys so much.”

Details on Prince’s next destination will be made available in the coming days, he said, after contracts are finalized and signed.

Prince’s friend and predecessor as United’s head coach, Troy Lesesne, recently was named head coach of the MLS New York Red Bulls — another midseason move — fueling speculation that Prince could be joining Lesesne’s staff. Prince declined to comment on his destination but conceded that leaving United midseason was not ideal.

“These opportunities aren’t always timely,” he said. “… If it would’ve been guaranteed that I would have had this opportunity at the end of the season, that’s a completely different picture. But that wasn’t the way it looked.”

After being offered the new job, Prince said he discussed it at length with Trevisani and with his wife before opting to make the move.

“The opportunity came and I’m excited about that opportunity,” Prince said. “But man, it was a really difficult decision. My time here has been so special and it was not a place where I’ve been itching to leave.”

Prince joined United in the club’s first year, 2019, serving three seasons as Lesesne’s assistant before taking over as head coach in 2022. He compiled an overall record of 17-14-14, leading NMU to a USL Championship Western Conference playoff berth in his only full season.

Trevisani said he appreciated Prince’s commitment to United and his up-front approach while seeking a new position.

“You can just tell from his emotion that this is more than just a job for Zach,” Trevisani said. “This is something that he’s been invested in with his family. He’s built his family in New Mexico, so we’re really happy for him. Tonight is a real moment to reflect on Zach and the great job he’s done for our club.”

Trevisani said he will announce plans for United’s coaching staff early next week. The team is scheduled to play Saturday, June 10, at Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Trevisani did not say whether the club will name a short-term interim coach or hire someone for remainder of the season, but he expressed confidence in the club’s coaching staff and pointed out that Prince became head coach after serving as an assistant.

Prince said he’s proud of the role he played in helping build New Mexico United and its academy program. Despite Saturday’s defeat, Prince said he’s confident United is positioned for success in 2023 and beyond.

“I’m excited about where the club’s headed,” he said, “especially with the group of players that we have in there. There’s more steps to take and more room to grow, and whoever ends up taking over, they have a very special group.”

