ABQ Journal Business Column: Menaul revival plans, May job numbers

The city of Albuquerque’s leadership has been talking about a renewal plan for troubled Menaul Boulevard, a well-traveled thoroughfare that wends its way through a varied scene, and is a type of microcosm of the city. It’s sometimes pleasant, sometimes blighted. It has industrial, residential, small business sections and eventually spills into the beautiful Menual Trailhead in the foothills to the east of the city. The part that concerns the city is blight, homelessness, and, well, dangerous dark alleyways in a central section of Menaul. It’s been noticed, a city official pointed out. Inside today’s edition, staff reporter Alaina Mencinger delves into the city’s vision for the boulevard and what changes city officials want to see.

Also inside, staff writer Matthew Narvaiz writes about another effort to address the state’s affordable housing problem. A 2022 report shows a shortage of more than 30,000 homes for renters making less than 30% of the area median income. The report adds that more than 200,000 households in the state are cost-burdened.

Figures like that are concerning and illustrate the need for a more long-term approach, unlike the temporary solution of safe spaces — some of which have been eyed for Menaul itself, but which have never been acceptable to neighborhood residents and business owners.

State jobs

May’s job numbers for New Mexico aren’t due until the middle of this month, but it bears remembering where we are now. New Mexico has been enjoying low unemployment, as have many other states, though central bank pressure to tamp down inflation should in theory be driving up unemployment.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota had the lowest seasonally adjusted rate at 1.9% , with other Great Plains states also in pretty good shape — Nebraska at 2.0%, North Dakota at 2.1%.

New Mexico has led states with the biggest drop in unemployment from April 2022 to April 2023. But even with its low unemployment rate — around 3.1% now — New Mexico still ranks 33rd in unemployment, an illustration of the nation’s flourishing jobs economy, which must bring some chagrin to inflation fighters.

New Mexico Workforce Connection data puts Bernalillo County’s unemployment rate at 2.7%, Valencia County’s at 3.3%, Santa Fe County 2.6% and tiny Los Alamos County 1.5%.

Nonetheless, those good job numbers are still tainted by a reticent workforce, which disappeared during the pandemic and hasn’t returned fully. Plus there are still people looking for work who can’t find any.

May US job numbers

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May report, showing an increase of 339,000 jobs nationwide. The report showed that the unemployment rate inched up by 0.3 percentage point to 3.7 percent in May, which means it was virtually unchanged, another sign of the Fed’s tough road to cooling the job market.

Other statistics that are of interest: The number of long-term unemployed stood at 1.2 million, 19.8 % of all unemployed people. The U.S. labor force participation rate stood at 62.6% and the employment-population ratio, which is the percentage of people employed, stood at 60.4%, both below pre-pandemic levels

Still, the number of persons not working who wanted a job was 5.5 million, essentially unchanged from the previous month. However, they were not counted as unemployed because they were not actively looking for work.

Defying the Fed-induced pressure on wages, the average hourly earnings for all workers rose 11 cents, or 0.3 percent, continuing a yearlong trend for rising earnings.

John Leacock is the Journal business editor

jleacock@abqjournal.com