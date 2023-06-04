 New Mexico Finance Authority launches program to rehabilitate homes - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Finance Authority launches program to rehabilitate homes

By Journal staff and wire reports

(Bloomberg photo by George Frey)

The New Mexico Finance Authority’s board of directors has approved the Restoring out Communities Program aimed at reducing vacated and abandoned homes by acquiring, rehabilitating and reselling single-family homes in communities across New Mexico to create workforce housing and offer financial aid to homebuyers through downpayment assistance programs, according to a news release.

The program has $2 million in funding available under an open Notice Funding Ability, the release stated.

“The ROC Program will promote much-needed affordable housing throughout the state while improving communities impacted by vacant or abandoned homes,” said Theresa Laredo- Garcia, the program development manager, in a statement.

Approximately 12,000 homes in New Mexico were vacant and for sale.

Bernalillo, Doña Ana, Sandoval and Lincoln counties had highest amounts.

Due to the inherent challenges of rural development such as increased costs and limited access, the ROC program has included an incentive for service providers to rehabilitate projects in rural areas — which are defined as the areas outside Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, the release said.

The ROC Program is an updated version of a previous program known as the Neighborhood Stabilization Program, which saw success in 92 homes restored to homeownership.

ConocoPhillips awards nonprofits over $412,000

ConocoPhillips has awarded more than $412,000 in charitable grants to more than 30 Delaware Basin Area Organizations, according to a news release.

“At ConocoPhillips, we take pride in being involved, listening and providing support in the places where we live and work,” said Delaware Production Superintendent Ivan Villa in a statement. “We want to thank these organizations for the critical work they do to support our communities.”

Of the 31 organizations that received grants, two are from Bernalillo County:

• Cuidando Los Niños

• Make-A-Wish New Mexico

