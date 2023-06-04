 Albuquerque police arrest ATV driver who was allegedly doing wheelies and more on the ART bus lane - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police arrest ATV driver who was allegedly doing wheelies and more on the ART bus lane

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque police officers tailed and jailed an ATV driver described as doing stunts and otherwise driving recklessly on a dedicated bus lane before leading officers on a pursuit.

Gregory Cordova, 31, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday on charges of reckless driving, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and three counts of failure to stop upon striking an unattended vehicle, according to police and jail records.

Gregory Cordova (MDC)

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, University Area Command officers around 8:30 p.m. Friday saw a driver on an ATV “doing wheelies and driving recklessly in the (Albuquerque Rapid Transit) bus lane” on Central near Yale.

“There was heavy vehicle and foot traffic in the area,” APD said in its news release.

Officers, who asked for support from APD’s helicopter, tried to make a traffic stop and the ATV driver as well as two motorcycle drivers sped off, police said.

The helicopter followed the three vehicles as they headed west toward Downtown.

Police said the ATV driver — later identified as Cordova — crashed in the 6200 block of Gonzales SW after hitting three vehicles, then jumped onto one of the motorcycles, which fled.

“(Cordova) was dropped off at an arroyo and ran to a nearby home,” where officers arrested him, the release reads.

Cordova was taken to hospital to be treated for his crash injuries, then released and booked into jail.

