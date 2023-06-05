 APD: Three killed at house party - Albuquerque Journal

APD: Three killed at house party

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Three people were killed at a home during a party on the 4400 block of Hilton NE early Sunday. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

Three young adults were killed and a girl was injured at a shooting during a party in northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning.

It took place at a home on the 4400 block of Hilton NE shortly after midnight on Sunday, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman. Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were killed, and a 17-year-old girl was injured.

Dozens of shots were fired and a neighbor tried to perform CPR on at least one of the victims, he said. Police on Sunday didn’t identify the people who were killed.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and didn’t live at the residence, Gallegos said.

Gallegos said there was a confrontation of sorts and someone was pushed to floor prior to the shooting. Police believe that multiple guns were fired, Gallegos said.

“We have been concerned with end-of-the-school year and graduation,” he said. “We have been on a little more high alert.”

Gallegos said it was a party to celebrate recent graduations and an 18th birthday.

He said it was likely the property owner wasn’t there at the time of the shooting. There was about 25 people at the home when the shooting happened.

“Several people were armed with guns, and we’ve seen a tragic outcome,” he said.

No one at the home answered the door on Sunday evening.

Police didn’t identify any suspects. Gallegos said detectives were interviewing people about the shooting throughout the day on Sunday.

“The key is interviewing everyone who was there,” he said. “We’re pretty sure everybody knew everybody who was at this party.”

