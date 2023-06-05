Police searching for suspect in woman’s slaying

Albuquerque police are searching for a man who they said killed his ex-girlfriend this weekend.

Police said they responded to the home of Julias Falero, 20, at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday because he was reportedly holding his ex-girlfriend against her will. He lived on the 200 block of San Clemente NW in the North Valley.

Police said in a news release that when officers arrived on scene a suspect, believed to be Falero, fired a weapon. A woman was found deceased at the residence with at least on gunshot wound.

The victim wasn’t identified on Sunday.

Falero fled the home without a shirt and wearing gray sweatpants.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is already wanted on a felony warrant for shooting another person in 2022.

Anyone with information about Falero’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-242-COPS, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.