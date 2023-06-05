Plant-peddling bus puts down roots in Old Town

Visitors to the Rail Yards Market might be familiar with a pastel blue bus with colorful plant paintings. The ceiling is covered with faux foliage, and real plants are tucked into every nook and cranny of the vehicle. A chihuahua with cockeyed ears named Roxy is a frequent rider.

The motto of Viva la Plant Bus is “buenas vibras” — or good vibes.

“Everyone wants to hang out there,” said co-owner Iris Valenzuela. “Everyone wants to chill.”

Now, Albuquerque’s mobile plant shop has put down roots in Old Town at 2043 S. Plaza NW. Viva la Plant Shop leases a space inside of New Nuevo, a gift shop that sells New Mexico-made food, clothes and home decor.

Design and nature become one in the shop — Valenzuela said she loves finding the right plant to decorate a space.

In the new space, Valenzuela is incorporating pieces of Albuquerque culture. One of their shirt patterns shows a luchador in a lowrider toting plants. Luchadors are a quasi-mascot for the shop — Valenzuela wanted to honor her Mexican heritage, and co-owner Matt Vinson grew up watching wrestling.

Tiny luchador figurines, which Valenzuela and Vinson bought on one of their first trips to Albuquerque, peek out from a jungle of plants.

Valenzuela and Vinson started the bus in 2021 in Memphis, before relocating to Albuquerque. Over the past two years, they’ve learned more about plants — and business.

“All we had was a bus and an idea,” Vinson said.

Between their house, the bus, and the shop, Vinson and Valenzuela have hundreds of plants.

“I’ve learned a lot from trial and error,” Valenzuela continued. “We learn all the time, especially getting so many new species of plants — all plants are so different and require different things.”

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. New Nuevo’s hours are the same.