 Plant-peddling bus puts down roots in Old Town

Plant-peddling bus puts down roots in Old Town

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Viva la Plant Shop owners Matt Vinson and Iris Valenzuela, along with their dog Roxy, hang out outside their shop in Old Town (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

Visitors to the Rail Yards Market might be familiar with a pastel blue bus with colorful plant paintings. The ceiling is covered with faux foliage, and real plants are tucked into every nook and cranny of the vehicle. A chihuahua with cockeyed ears named Roxy is a frequent rider.

The motto of Viva la Plant Bus is “buenas vibras” — or good vibes.

“Everyone wants to hang out there,” said co-owner Iris Valenzuela. “Everyone wants to chill.”

Now, Albuquerque’s mobile plant shop has put down roots in Old Town at 2043 S. Plaza NW. Viva la Plant Shop leases a space inside of New Nuevo, a gift shop that sells New Mexico-made food, clothes and home decor.

Design and nature become one in the shop — Valenzuela said she loves finding the right plant to decorate a space.

In the new space, Valenzuela is incorporating pieces of Albuquerque culture. One of their shirt patterns shows a luchador in a lowrider toting plants. Luchadors are a quasi-mascot for the shop — Valenzuela wanted to honor her Mexican heritage, and co-owner Matt Vinson grew up watching wrestling.

Tiny luchador figurines, which Valenzuela and Vinson bought on one of their first trips to Albuquerque, peek out from a jungle of plants.

Valenzuela and Vinson started the bus in 2021 in Memphis, before relocating to Albuquerque. Over the past two years, they’ve learned more about plants — and business.

“All we had was a bus and an idea,” Vinson said.

Between their house, the bus, and the shop, Vinson and Valenzuela have hundreds of plants.

“I’ve learned a lot from trial and error,” Valenzuela continued. “We learn all the time, especially getting so many new species of plants — all plants are so different and require different things.”

The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. New Nuevo’s hours are the same.

 

Home » Business » Plant-peddling bus puts down roots in Old Town

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Couple behind Mountaintop Extracts shifted the cannabis space in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The goal, Eric Merryman said, was ... The goal, Eric Merryman said, was to create safety standards for cannabis extraction — and to offer up the highest-quality products possible for patients.
2
$35M apartment complex breaks ground in Albuquerque's Northeast Heights
ABQnews Seeker
Titan Development broke ground on Tuesday ... Titan Development broke ground on Tuesday on a 105-unit apartment building in the Northeast Heights. The $35 million project, at 6925 Alameda NE, is ...
3
Restaurant inspections: Italian, sushi restaurants in the red
ABQnews Seeker
Two restaurants are in the red ... Two restaurants are in the red this week.
4
Business Column: In financial matters, government role has upside ...
ABQnews Seeker
Politics is directly intersecting with the ... Politics is directly intersecting with the economy — macro, micro, public and personal — in a not-so-rare standoff in Washington, D.C.
5
Jobs in New Mexico: Unemployment rate unchanged, but jobs ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's unemployment remained unchanged in ... New Mexico's unemployment remained unchanged in April but preliminary unemployment numbers suggest the state added nearly 3,000 workers over the prior month.
6
Median sales price reaches all-time high in ABQ metro ...
ABQnews Seeker
After a drop-off in January, the ... After a drop-off in January, the median sales price for a single-family detached home has reached an all-time high — $344,040 in April for ...
7
The last ride: 46-year-old Bike Coop has closed
ABQnews Seeker
After moving from its original location ... After moving from its original location on Central, the Bike Coop has been selling wheels at 120 Yale SE since 2013.
8
'Fashion's for everyone': New men's clothing boutique opens in ...
Business
"There's no men's boutiques — ever!" ... "There's no men's boutiques — ever!" exclaimed Nadia Mousleh, owner of men's boutique Above Snakes. Mousleh wanted to change that with her new shop ...
9
Plant-peddling bus puts down roots in Old Town
Business
Albuquerque's mobile plant shop has ... Albuquerque's mobile plant shop has put down roots in Old Town at 2043 S. Plaza NW. Viva la Plant Shop leases a space ...