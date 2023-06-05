Meateor Burgers to close at end of June

When Alex Lamphier and Chris Wetterlund opened Meateor Burgers in October 2020, they had one goal: making the simple things delicious. The menu had just six items: four burgers, a rotating burger of the month, and fries.

“We were just trying to keep it simple and straightforward and produce a really good burger and fries,” Lamphier said. “We weren’t trying to go too crazy with anything. … It was just a straightforward, delicious burger and sauce.”

Wetterlund said business was going well for the burger joint in the 505 Central Food Hall. Lamphier and Wetterlund had recently purchased a food truck, and last year, they came in second place in the State Fair’s annual green chile cheeseburger competition. But the business partners found out several weeks ago that their lease hadn’t been renewed at the food hall at 505 Central NW, after three years at the location.

“It really was a shock to know that we weren’t being renewed,” said Danielle Lamphier, Alex Lamphier’s mother. “I feel like we have a great following.”

Danielle Lamphier said that 505 Central was the Meteor’s “old Faithful,” and like a home to everyone involved. Danielle and Alex Lamphier also co-owned Butter in Nob Hill, which recently closed as well.

Alex Lamphier and Wetterlund found a new location in the Bricklight District, but ultimately decided that the space — which was much larger than their space at 505 Central — was too large of an undertaking, given the necessary staff increases.

Both Alex Lamphier and Wetterlund expressed their gratitude to friends and family, as well as Meateor’s employees and customers for supporting the business.

“It was always amazing: comments or people messaging us, ‘It was amazing, thank you’,” Wetterlund said. “I’m gonna miss that.”

Before opening Meateor, Wetterlund worked for the City of Albuquerque, and will be returning to a job at the city. Alex Lamphier, who graduated from culinary school, said after she has a baby in several months, she might go back to school.

“Without Meateor, like, what do I do?” Alex Lamphier said. “That’s the option I have in my mind right now, but I’m hopeful that we figure something out for Meateor in between that time.”

Both Wetterlund and Lamphier would like to see Meateor return if they find the right location. Fans of the restaurant should keep their eye on Meateor’s Instagram in case the restaurant makes a comeback, Wetterlund said.

“This was a dream, and we couldn’t have done it without everybody’s support,” Alex Lamphier said. “We’re hoping to get back out there, though. It’s definitely in both of our brains.”

Meateor’s last day open will be June 30.