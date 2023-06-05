Fragile responsibility: Profoundly ill children could get more in-home treatment under judge’s ruling

SANTA FE — Just weeks after saying goodbye, the family of Amariz Cortez is still coming to terms with a medical saga they never expected.

Amariz Cortez, who was 10 years old when she died May 12, was diagnosed in 2017 with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder that, as the years passed, left her unable to speak and caused her to lose many of her fine motor skills.

Even during the good stretches, Amariz had a cluster of seizures about once every three days, her mother Alicia Cortez said during an interview in the family’s Albuquerque home.

During the bad days, the seizures came more frequently.

But her family was determined to keep Amariz at home, even if it meant her mom sleeping with her in a specifically-designed bed and her dad, Ben, sleeping on the floor on a mattress.

“Her quality of life was always a priority, from the beginning to the very end,” Alicia Cortez said.

While Amariz was qualified at one point to receive 40 hours per week of in-home nursing treatment per week under a state medically fragile waiver program, her parents say she got only about four hours of in-home nursing earlier this year — and none during other long stretches.

Other New Mexico families face similarly daunting health challenges, though circumstances differ.

Christina Garcia’s 4-year-old daughter Mercedes was hospitalized last year due to complications from anti-epilepsy medication.

She was eventually released, but still suffers from seizures and is reliant on a feeding tube and ventilator due to health conditions that include cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease.

The severity of the girl’s health conditions qualified her to receive 112 hours of in-home nursing per week under the medically fragile waiver program, her mother said, but actually obtaining that level of care has proven difficult.

“It’s a constant act of looking,” said Garcia, a Rio Rancho resident who said she found one nurse through her church and got in touch with another from one of her daughter’s other nurses.

Amariz Cortez and Mercedes Garcia were two of the three profoundly ill children listed as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in April 2022 that accused Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration of failing to uphold its legal obligations in running the medically fragile waiver program.

After several hearings, a federal judge recently directed the state Human Services Department to provide expanded in-home nursing services to the two children who are still alive.

The state had argued a worsening state nursing shortage made providing the services impossible, but the judge largely rejected that claim.

The ruling might have come too late to help Amariz Cortez’s family, but her parents say they plan to keep advocating for others facing similar issues.

“We’re not going to give up just because she has passed,” Ben Cortez said.

Court case still playing out

New Mexico’s Medically Fragile Waiver program was approved in 1985 and provides services to individuals who have been diagnosed with serious medical conditions and developmental disabilities before reaching age 22.

The services can include nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy, and are intended to allow program participants to keep living in their homes, rather than in hospitals or other institutional settings.

In all, there are roughly 2,500 children around the state who have been designated as medically fragile, according to HSD and attorneys in the case. Of that amount, about 275 are enrolled in the medically fragile waiver program.

In her ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Strickland did not stipulate how the state should go about bolstering the in-home nursing services for the case’s two surviving plaintiffs.

But the judge ruled that current market conditions for nurses do not absolve the state agency of its legal obligations.

“The court doubts that it would bankrupt HSD to hire traveling nurses sufficient to displace otherwise qualified home care nurses from hospital positions, resulting in the sufficient staffing of the two surviving plaintiffs’ households,” Strickland wrote in her ruling, which gave the Human Services Department a 30-day deadline to inform the court of its plan.

An HSD spokeswoman said the agency intends to comply with the ruling, but pointed out the case is still ongoing.

“HSD intends to fully comply with the terms of the primary injunction issued by Judge Strickland and expects, ultimately, to prevail on the merits of this case,” agency spokeswoman Marina Piña told the Journal.

Meanwhile, Nancy Simmons, the Albuquerque-based attorney for the medically fragile children, said the lawsuit could eventually be expanded into a class-action lawsuit that would cover all 275 or so individuals enrolled in the program.

She also said she’s hopeful the plaintiffs will be able to work collaboratively with the state agency to come up with solutions — and the in-home nursing they’re entitled to.

Families face caretaking burden

For the families involved in the case, the difficulty obtaining in-home nursing has meant the caretaking burden has fallen squarely on their shoulders.

Under the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed the state has failed to provide the minors with adequate in-home medical attention, even though the families have been approved for services under Medicaid.

The judge, in her ruling, acknowledged the high cost of providing in-home nursing services, but said state officials made the decision to participate in the federal program — and must abide by its guidelines.

“Because the state has opted into the federal Medicaid program, it is required to comply with this obligation — in other words, providing these services is no additional burden on top of what defendants have already promised to do,” Strickland wrote in her 45-page ruling.

In the case of the Cortez family, Amariz’s parents and two older siblings, Quiara and Joaquin, are left with hard-to-answer questions about whether more services would given them more time together.

“I think we’re still realizing just how much in need we really were,” Alicia Cortez said.

She also acknowledges the nursing required for her daughter and other similar patients is highly specialized, saying, “It’s like rehabilitative care on a daily basis.”

Despite their grief, Amariz Cortez’s family members are holding onto memories of a girl who loved dance parties, bike-riding and her therapy horse, Haven.

Even when she lost the ability to speak and use her walker, Amariz would still communicate by blinking her eyes, yawning and squeezing her family member’s hands, her parents and siblings say.

They said goodbye last month in an Albuquerque hospital after making the difficult decision to remove Amariz from life support and donate her organs, after her seizures had become nearly constant and attempts to try different medication didn’t seem to help.

“She loved life,” Alicia Cortez said of her daughter. “She loved being herself.”