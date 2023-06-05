 New Mexico contingent strong for JOs in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico contingent strong for JOs in Texas

By Rick Wright/Of the Journal

Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz, who has won multiple national amateur boxing titles, will seek another this week in Lubbock, Texas.
Courtesy of Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz/Danny Melendrez

The population of Lubbock, Texas has taken a major uptick the past few days as more than 1,100 amateur boxers – plus coaches, parents, et al – have come to the Llano Estacado for USA Boxing’s National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival.

New Mexico is well represented.

According to the USA Boxing website, 21 New Mexicans are registered for the competition, which begins Monday. No tournament brackets were available as of this writing.

Two New Mexicans, Ariana Carrasco (Elite Division, 154 pounds) and Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz (Junior Division, 101 pounds) are the top seeds in their weight classes.

Both are from Las Cruces, though Carrasco is listed as being from Colorado. She’s a member of the U.S. Army’s boxing team, housed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, Olayo-Muñoz, a many-time national champion at age 15, was selected to recite the Athlete’s Oath prior to the competition.

Albuquerque’s Yoruba Moreu Jr. is seeded fourth in the Elite 125-pound men’s division.

Albuquerque’s Leroy Clark, a two-time Golden Gloves regional champion, is entered in the men’s Elite 203-pound class.

GG FLASHBACK: The Colorado-New Mexico team that competed at last month’s Golden Gloves nationals in Chester, Pennsylvania took second place behind Texas in the event’s team competition, Albuquerque’s Juan Nunez reports.

Two New Mexicans, Carrasco (154 pounds) and fellow Las Crucen Samantha Ginithan (139), won individual titles in Pennsylvania. Albuquerque 147-pounder Ivan Barragan won two bouts en route to the semifinals; Albuquerque’s Marcelino Delgado won his opening bout at 156.

Colorado-New Mexico won the team competition in 2022 when Ginithan won the first of her two consecutive Golden Gloves titles, becoming the first New Mexican to do so back-to-back.

The late Johnny Tapia (1983 and ‘85) is the only other New Mexican to have won two Golden Gloves national titles.

LEGACY: Albuquerque flyweight Abraham Perez (7-0, three KOs) is scheduled to face Mexico’s Jesus Angel Perez Diaz (13-3, 10 KOs) in the main event of Legacy Promotions’ July 15 pro boxing card at Expo New Mexico’s Manuel Lujan Building.

Perez Diaz replaces fellow Mexican Agustin Perez Balbuena, who encountered visa problems, Legacy’s Aaron Perez – Abraham’s father – said.

The July 15 card also marks the return of featherweight Aaron Angel Perez (10-1-1, six KOs), Abraham’s older brother, who has not fought since suffering his first pro loss to San Diego’s Diego Elizondo in October 2021.

Aaron Angel Perez is matched against Clovis’ Rafael Reyes (20-16, 16 KOs), who lost by TKO (retirement, hand injury) to Albuquerque’s Jason Sanchez on Feb. 24 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Legacy card features as well the return of Albuquerque welterweight Cristian Cabral (8-2-1, four KOs), who has been out of the ring since his June 2018 loss to fellow Albuquerquean Josh Torres.

Cabral is matched against another Albuquerque fighter, Daniel Flores Garcia (3-7, two KOs).

 

