Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

Would you feel safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form