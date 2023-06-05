Woman, 23, faces charges following alleged hit-and-run that left cyclist dead

Albuquerque police are charging a woman who allegedly crashed into a cyclist and killed him with vehicular homicide.

Investigators were called to the crash early Monday morning, where they say that Leann Grace Blackhorse, 23, was driving to Gallup and ran over a man riding a bicycle in the middle lane of Gibson SE near Yale SE. Police say she was driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado, and drove off after the crash, leaving the cyclist with major injuries.

The cyclist died at the scene. He hasn’t yet been publicly identified by Albuquerque police.

Investigators say Blackhorse was inattentive and intoxicated, which contributed to the crash. Police say she’ll be charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving great bodily harm or death and with DWI-related vehicular homicide.

A criminal complaint has not yet been filed in district court. It’s not yet clear who Blackhorse’s attorney will be.