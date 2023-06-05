Man enters plea for shooting during 2020 statue protest in Old Town Albuquerque

A man charged in connection with a shooting that took place during a volatile protest in Old Town in the summer of 2020 pleaded guilty to several charges and is facing up to two years in prison.

Steven Ray Baca, 34, on Friday pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and guilty to unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and battery charge. He was originally charged with aggravated battery great bodily harm, two counts of battery and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

He is facing up to two years in prison or could be sentenced to probation, according to the plea agreement. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for September in front of District Judge Brett Loveless.

Baca in June 2020 attended a protest next to a Juan De Oñate statue at the Albuquerque Museum. Members of the New Mexico Civil Guard also attended to the protest armed with guns while other demonstrators called for the statue to be taken down.

Oñate colonized New Mexico in 1598 under a contract with the king of Spain. He is a controversial figure because some of the brutality inflicted on Native American people, particularly residents of Acoma Pueblo, under his leadership.

Baca shot and injured Scott Williams during a chaotic scene as protestors clashed.

The protest happened in the summer of 2020 amid a broad racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. In the demonstrations that followed, statues of Confederate leaders were protested and some pulled down around the country.

On Friday, Baca pleaded guilty to battery charges against Julie Harris and Vivian Norman. Both women said that Baca flung them hard to the ground during the protest.

Baca’s attorney, Deigo Esquibel, could not be reached for comment on Monday. Special Prosecutor David Foster also couldn’t be reached for comment.