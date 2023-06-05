 Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform - Albuquerque Journal

Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform

By Associated Press

The Associated Press

 

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.
Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to significantly decline since then.
Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.
The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.
Microsoft 365 Status later said it had reverted an update and saw an improvement in service — soon confirming recovery for impacted services.
In a statement sent to The Associated Press Monday afternoon, Microsoft said it had “resolved an issue preventing users from accessing some of our services.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Short foot chase leads to police shooting
ABQnews Seeker
After receiving reports of gunshots fired ... After receiving reports of gunshots fired in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood, Albuquerque Police Officer Alex Castellano saw a suspect walking next to an apartment ...
2
From the Angels: What it takes to scale a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As supporters of New Mexico Angels ... As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to ...
3
Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty customers will get free Raising ... Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane's for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.
4
Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid ... New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid system for selecting judges. A new commission is evaluating whether to recommend changes.
5
Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported ... Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.
6
Man enters plea for shooting during 2020 statue protest ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man charged in connection with ... A man charged in connection with a shooting that took place during a volatile protest in Old Town in the summer of 2020 pleaded ...
7
Woman, 23, faces charges following alleged hit-and-run that left ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are charging a woman ... Albuquerque police are charging a woman who allegedly crashed into a cyclist and killed him with vehicular homicide.
8
Top of Mind: Would you feel safe at a ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Would you feel safe at ... OPINION: Would you feel safe at a game between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University?
9
TALK OF THE TOWN: ABQ was right to go ...
ABQnews Seeker
I WAS a member of the ... I WAS a member of the 1974 City Charter commi