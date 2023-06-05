 Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Supreme Court building in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s unusual, hybrid system for choosing judges is under scrutiny by legislators and the judiciary.

In a legislative hearing Monday, state Supreme Court Justice David Thomson said the court is examining the judicial selection process and may recommend adjustments.

Newly appointed judges now compete in partisan elections to keep their seat on the bench and, if they win, go on to face periodic elections to determine whether they retain the position.

“It’s just inherently uncomfortable,” Thomson said of the election process.

But he said the system has benefits, too. Elections, he said, have probably made the bench more diverse than it would have been through appointments alone.

His comments came in an appearance before the legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee. Lawmakers had asked him whether requiring judges to stand for election affects their decision-making.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said it’s time to revise the judicial selection process.

“I don’t think it’s working,” Cervantes said.

He is part of a nine-person commission appointed by the Supreme Court to evaluate the judicial selection and retention process. The group is set to make recommendations by Nov. 1.

As it stands now, a bipartisan nominating commission screens candidates for judicial vacancies and forwards qualified nominees to the governor, who makes the appointment.

But the appointee then goes before voters in a partisan general election — competing against other candidates — to stay on the bench. It’s possible, then, for a candidate who wasn’t screened by a nominating commission to win the election and serve as a judge.

Periodic retention elections are also held for judges. A bipartisan commission evaluates the person’s performance on the bench and makes a recommendation to voters, who decide whether to retain the judge.

A 1988 constitutional amendment established the system.

Thomson didn’t offer a recommendation on what changes to make. But he said his personal view is that a robust vetting process — something like the judicial nominating commission — should remain part of the system.

Thomson said he initially liked the election component as a way to keep judges responsive to the community, but it also has deterred some applicants.

A lawyer in private practice, for example, would have to transfer their clients and shut down their office, he said, to accept an appointment as a judge. But the person wouldn’t get to stay on the bench without running in partisan election.

Opponents say the system injects partisan politics into the judicial selection process and is at odds with the judiciary’s role as impartial arbiters of the law. It would require legislative and voter approval to make substantial changes.

Just last year, voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring an appointed judge to serve at least a year on the bench before going up for election.

