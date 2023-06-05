 Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location - Albuquerque Journal

Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location

By Cathy Cook | Journal Staff Writer

Brett Kingsley, general manager of the new Raising Cane’s poses with ceremonial scissors about to cut the ribbon during the grand opening ceremony at Raising Cane’s first Albuquerque location at 4800 Montgomery NE, May 9, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane’s for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.

The fast-food chain opened its first location on May 9, to out-of-the-door lines. Over 6,000 customers were served on opening day at the Montgomery location.

The opening day festivities for the Wyoming location will feature a ribbon-cutting with the Albuquerque Hispanic Chamber at 8:35 a.m., a dance performance from the Baila! Baila! Dance Academy, and Isotopes mascot Orbit will be on-site.

In the afternoon, New Mexico United defender Will Seymore and goalkeeper Ford Parker will hold a meet and greet at 3 p.m.

There will also be a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older free Raising Cane’s meals for a year. Entries will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., with winners announced shortly afterwards.

“We’re so excited to continue growing our new footprint in Albuquerque with yet another grand opening,” said restaurant leader and Albuquerque resident Dominick De Mers.

The new location will be decorated with relics that celebrate New Mexico history and located at 2004 Wyoming Blvd. in Northeast Heights. It will be open daily 9 to 12 a.m.

This will be the third Raising Cane’s location to open in the state of New Mexico.

