Fungal disease threatens bats in New Mexico

SANTA FE — White nose syndrome — a fungal disease that’s devastated the bat population in parts of North America — has been detected in New Mexico for the first time.

State and federal agencies made the announcement Monday and encouraged people to report dead or sick bats to rangers or wildlife biologists.

The syndrome was confirmed in two mouse-eared bats, both dead, one in Lincoln County, the other in De Baca County, according to the state Department of Game and Fish and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Wing biopsies from two live bats in Lincoln County also confirmed microscopic lesions consistent with white-nose syndrome.

Marikay Ramsey of the Bureau of Land Management said a coalition of public agencies will take preventative steps to curtail the spread of the disease, such as restricting access to affected caves.

The fungal pathogen that causes white nose syndrome was detected in New Mexico in 2021. But the disease itself hadn’t been confirmed until now, state and federal officials said.

Since 2006, white nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in North America, making it one of the worst wildlife diseases of modern times, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Some populations have been wiped out 100%, the agency said.

Bats are a vital part of the ecosystem. They eat insects, disperse seeds and help pollinate plants.

Almost 30 species of bats are present in New Mexico, more than half of which are believed to hibernate in the state.

“All these hibernating species are potentially vulnerable to WNS when they spend the winter in caves or mines where the (invasive) fungus has become established,” James Stuart of Department of Game and Fish said in a written statement.

The disease targets bats during hibernation, rousing them and causing them to exhaust the fat stores they need to survive the winter.

A white, powdery fungus grows on their skin, often their face.

The disease doesn’t affect humans or pets, state and federal officials said. But humans can help limit its spread.

State and federal agencies ask people to respect cave and mine closures, decontaminate shoes and gear before and after visiting or touring caves, and to avoid transporting bats by checking under canopies, umbrellas and other places where they may have roosted.