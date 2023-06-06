 FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in wake of Red River shooting - Albuquerque Journal

FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in wake of Red River shooting

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Signs hang outside the Bull O’ the Woods Saloon on Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

A biker gang expert from the FBI testified Monday that law enforcement in New Mexico is preparing for a violent retaliatory attack by the Bandidos motorcycle club against rivals who shot and killed two of their members during a May 27 rally in Red River.

Bryan Acee, the senior agent on the Albuquerque FBI’s violent gang task force, said investigators believe the Bandidos instigated a “premeditated” campaign of violence at the annual Memorial Day weekend event by starting a fight with the Albuquerque-based motorcycle club called the Waterdogs. That fight turned deadly when one of the Waterdogs was fatally shot in the head, and two Bandidos were killed. Five others were wounded.

Acee testified that before the rally, a photo of the Waterdogs president standing with two members of the Mongols motorcycle club at a wedding made its way to social media. The Bandidos saw the photo and likely “felt disrespected,” Acee said.

“There will be violence. We are preparing for it. There most assuredly there will be,” said Acee, who has 23 years of experience in law enforcement. “The Bandidos will be the perpetrators; I believe the Bandidos will retaliate.”

His testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing in Taos for one of two alleged Bandidos who were arrested after the shootings.

Christopher Garcia, of Midland, Texas, is facing a fourth-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, a petty misdemeanor.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office contended that if he were released from custody pending trial on the charges, Garcia would pose a threat to the public safety. Garcia, 41, is a diesel mechanic who has no criminal history.

But he also is suspected of being a sergeant at arms for a Bandido chapter in Texas — a position Acee said can be a biker gang’s “enforcer.”

After hearing the testimony, state District Judge Emilio Chavez of Taos opted not to keep Garcia in jail pending trial.

He noted that just because Garcia is a member of the group, and had various Bandidos patches and gang clothing on his person, it doesn’t mean he poses a threat.

“Essentially this is guilt by association,” said Chavez, who released Garcia on a $25,000 bond, and imposed conditions of release. He must wear an ankle monitor while in New Mexico, can’t associate with members of the motorcycle gang or witnesses, and he has a 10 p.m. curfew.

Motorcycles line Main Street in Red River N.M., on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Three people were killed in a shootout Saturday during the Memorial Day motorcycle rally. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Acee testified that keeping Garcia in jail pending trial would help prevent retaliation in the short term. But eventually it would happen, he said.

Asked by Assistant District Attorney Cosme Ripol whether Garcia’s release posed a danger to the people of New Mexico, Acee responded “yes.”

“Because if this person (Garcia) was involved first hand in this event and he watched it all unfold, this person is going to be the mouthpiece, sounding the rally cry to seek revenge, to let the rest of the Bandidos know what happened and what needs to happen,” Acee testified.

“Why not just lock them all up?” defense attorney Alan H. Maestas asked Acee at one point.

Acee testified that there have been three previous shootings in New Mexico involving the Bandidos, which have a worldwide presence with up to 2,500 members. The Bandidos are the dominant outlaw motorcycle gang in New Mexico.

But the gang in recent years has been “at war” with California-based motorcycle gang the Mongols, which set up in New Mexico without getting required permission from the Bandidos.

The Bandidos, when they are victims, are known for not reporting crimes to police and their witnesses won’t talk to investigators, he said, because “they prefer to handle it themselves.”

It wasn’t clear which rival gang would be the likely target of a revenge attack by the Bandidos. The Waterdogs have only six members and appear to be a club focused on riding motorcycles, instead of flaunting the law, Acee said.

Keeping Chavez in jail “could change the timing of when that could happen if the individual incarcerated is not able to communicate with other Bandidos,” Acee said.

A pretrial detention hearing is set for Tuesday in Taos for Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, who is a suspected Bandidos president. Jackson is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and possession of methamphetamine. He also was wounded during the May 27 incident.

New Mexico State Police have charged Waterdogs member Jacob Castillo with murder. Castillo has claimed self-defense.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in wake of Red River shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Thousands of households will have to pay more for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program ... The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the ...
2
New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's ... Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's first assistant coach, ran Monday's training session and will coach the team for Saturday's match at Tampa Bay ...
3
State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move by the New Mexico ... The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 - instead of the end of this ...
4
FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The biker gang expert's testimony came ... The biker gang expert's testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing for one of two alleged Bandidos arrested after the Red River shootings. After ...
5
Body camera footage shows short foot chase before police ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body ... Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body camera footage and additional information about a May 10 shooting.
6
Fungal disease threatens bats in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
White nose syndrome has devastated some ... White nose syndrome has devastated some bat populations in North America. Now it’s been detected in New Mexico.
7
From the Angels: What it takes to scale a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As supporters of New Mexico Angels ... As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to ...
8
Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty customers will get free Raising ... Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane's for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.
9
Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid ... New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid system for selecting judges. A new commission is evaluating whether to recommend changes.