FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in wake of Red River shooting

A biker gang expert from the FBI testified Monday that law enforcement in New Mexico is preparing for a violent retaliatory attack by the Bandidos motorcycle club against rivals who shot and killed two of their members during a May 27 rally in Red River.

Bryan Acee, the senior agent on the Albuquerque FBI’s violent gang task force, said investigators believe the Bandidos instigated a “premeditated” campaign of violence at the annual Memorial Day weekend event by starting a fight with the Albuquerque-based motorcycle club called the Waterdogs. That fight turned deadly when one of the Waterdogs was fatally shot in the head, and two Bandidos were killed. Five others were wounded.

Acee testified that before the rally, a photo of the Waterdogs president standing with two members of the Mongols motorcycle club at a wedding made its way to social media. The Bandidos saw the photo and likely “felt disrespected,” Acee said.

“There will be violence. We are preparing for it. There most assuredly there will be,” said Acee, who has 23 years of experience in law enforcement. “The Bandidos will be the perpetrators; I believe the Bandidos will retaliate.”

His testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing in Taos for one of two alleged Bandidos who were arrested after the shootings.

Christopher Garcia, of Midland, Texas, is facing a fourth-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, a petty misdemeanor.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office contended that if he were released from custody pending trial on the charges, Garcia would pose a threat to the public safety. Garcia, 41, is a diesel mechanic who has no criminal history.

But he also is suspected of being a sergeant at arms for a Bandido chapter in Texas — a position Acee said can be a biker gang’s “enforcer.”

After hearing the testimony, state District Judge Emilio Chavez of Taos opted not to keep Garcia in jail pending trial.

He noted that just because Garcia is a member of the group, and had various Bandidos patches and gang clothing on his person, it doesn’t mean he poses a threat.

“Essentially this is guilt by association,” said Chavez, who released Garcia on a $25,000 bond, and imposed conditions of release. He must wear an ankle monitor while in New Mexico, can’t associate with members of the motorcycle gang or witnesses, and he has a 10 p.m. curfew.

Acee testified that keeping Garcia in jail pending trial would help prevent retaliation in the short term. But eventually it would happen, he said.

Asked by Assistant District Attorney Cosme Ripol whether Garcia’s release posed a danger to the people of New Mexico, Acee responded “yes.”

“Because if this person (Garcia) was involved first hand in this event and he watched it all unfold, this person is going to be the mouthpiece, sounding the rally cry to seek revenge, to let the rest of the Bandidos know what happened and what needs to happen,” Acee testified.

“Why not just lock them all up?” defense attorney Alan H. Maestas asked Acee at one point.

Acee testified that there have been three previous shootings in New Mexico involving the Bandidos, which have a worldwide presence with up to 2,500 members. The Bandidos are the dominant outlaw motorcycle gang in New Mexico.

But the gang in recent years has been “at war” with California-based motorcycle gang the Mongols, which set up in New Mexico without getting required permission from the Bandidos.

The Bandidos, when they are victims, are known for not reporting crimes to police and their witnesses won’t talk to investigators, he said, because “they prefer to handle it themselves.”

It wasn’t clear which rival gang would be the likely target of a revenge attack by the Bandidos. The Waterdogs have only six members and appear to be a club focused on riding motorcycles, instead of flaunting the law, Acee said.

Keeping Chavez in jail “could change the timing of when that could happen if the individual incarcerated is not able to communicate with other Bandidos,” Acee said.

A pretrial detention hearing is set for Tuesday in Taos for Matthew Charles Jackson, 39, who is a suspected Bandidos president. Jackson is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and possession of methamphetamine. He also was wounded during the May 27 incident.

New Mexico State Police have charged Waterdogs member Jacob Castillo with murder. Castillo has claimed self-defense.