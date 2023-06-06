State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty over procurement process

The New Mexico state agency that oversees the Medicaid program for nearly 990,000 state residents is pushing back the scheduled contract expiration date for its three current providers.

The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 – instead of the end of this year – comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration made a last-minute decision in January to cancel a procurement process for new contracts and start over.

It also comes on the heels of the departures of former Human Services Secretary David Scrase and Medicaid Director Nicole Comeaux, who stepped down this year.

The extension could ensure health care services for thousands of state residents are not disrupted, but also means a delay of at least six months in launching a rebranded Medicaid delivery system.

An HSD spokeswoman said the decision to extend the contracts of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, Western Sky Community Care and Presbyterian Health Plan is due to changes in the Medicaid renewal process that are connected to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency and could impact up to 110,000 people in New Mexico.

“The department’s priority is to make sure that the 989,199 New Mexicans covered by Medicaid successfully renew their health care coverage throughout the Medicaid unwinding period, which ends April 2024,” Human Services Department spokeswoman Marina Piña said.

“With this priority in mind, and to minimize disruptions in care during the unwinding, we are planning to collaborate with our current health plans … to extend their contracts to July 1, 2024, in order to complete the unwinding prior to transitioning to new MCO contracts,” she added.

More than four months after the initial effort to issue new contracts was canceled, a new procurement process has yet to be announced for the state’s revamped Medicaid program, known as Turquoise Care.

But Piña said the Human Services Department is “nearing completion of its evaluation of the design” of the bid evaluation process, though she did not provide a specific timeline.

The contract extensions for the current providers also means the new program won’t begin until next July.

Canceled procurement timeline

The procurement cancellation came as HSD made its recommendation for new providers following a months-long process in which bidders were evaluated and scored on a multitude of different measures, according to documents obtained by the Journal.

Four of the five health care providers who submitted applications to the state’s request for proposals, issued last September, were recommended by Procurement Manager Charles Canada as MCOs for the Medicaid program starting next year, with Western Sky being the lone provider not recommended.

After the scores were shared, the governor and top staffers in her office “shared concerns” with top HSD officials about a possible disruption of services, a Lujan Grisham spokeswoman told the Journal in February.

But HSD previously said the reason for halting the procurement process was due to the departures of the two top HSD officials, and in order to give their successors the ability to help guide the contract process.

Either way, the decision to cancel the procurement after recommendations were made drew bipartisan criticism from several state lawmakers.

House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, called on the public to “start asking questions,” while Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said the decision “just raises doubts, unnecessarily.”

Providers respond to extension

Reached for comment, Presbyterian Health Plan CEO Brandon Fryar said the health care insurer is “honored” to continue on with its coverage for Medicaid enrollees through next year.

“As the longest-tenured Medicaid managed care organization, this critical safety-net program is a top priority for us and we look forward to the opportunity to submit a proposal once the RFP is released,” Fryar said.

A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico spokeswoman told the Journal it looks forward to the “reopening of the procurement process and we’re committed to providing the resources necessary to effectively respond to this important request for proposal.”

As for Western Sky Community Care, a spokesperson said the subsidiary of St. Louis-based Centene Corp. was pleased to continue providing services through the six-month contract extension – and possibly longer.

“In the meantime, Western Sky will continue to work with our state partners to understand the upcoming RFP process and looks forward to responding and continuing to serve the people of New Mexico,” the spokesperson said.