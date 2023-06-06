New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over team, for now

New Mexico United did not name a new head coach Monday, but the club did begin moving forward from Zach Prince’s sudden departure on Saturday night.

Masaki “Mac” Hemmi, United’s first assistant coach, will direct the team and coaching staff for training and matches until the search for a full-time head coach is completed. Hemmi ran Monday’s training session and will coach United for Saturday’s match at Tampa Bay Rowdies — and perhaps longer depending upon the hiring process.

Hemmi is a native of Japan who lived in Carlsbad and Las Cruces as a teenager. He joined United as an assistant coach prior to the 2022 season.

In a related move, NMU announced the hiring of Itamar Keinan as its first sporting director on Monday. Keinan was United’s director of player personnel in 2021 and is returning to both assist president/CEO Peter Trevisani in his coaching search and to manage the club’s technical staff and coordinate personnel moves.

In a radio interview Monday on KQTM-FM, Trevisani said he was informed roughly a month ago that Prince intended to pursue a position with another team in another league outside of the United Soccer League Championship division. Prince, who took over as NMU’s head coach in 2022, has not yet announced his new position but is widely expected to join previous United coach Troy Lesesne’s staff with the MLS New York Red Bulls.

Trevisani contacted Keinan at that time a month ago, and the two began discussing potential head coaching options should Prince ultimately leave.

Conducting a search during the USLC season leaves fewer candidates available, but Trevisani said he is seeking an experienced coach who can “tap into the potential of this team.”

United stands at 4-5-1 after a 1-0 home loss to El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday. NMU is in ninth place in the USLC Western Conference, two points out of a playoff position and having played fewer games than any of ahead of it in the standings.