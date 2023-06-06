 Thousands of households will have to pay more for trash pickup. Are you affected? - Albuquerque Journal

Thousands of households will have to pay more for trash pickup. Are you affected?

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Starting July 1, some Bernalillo County residents will have to pay more for their trash pickup.

The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the county — affecting approximately 24,900 homes that use the service.

A Bernalillo County news release says Waste Management, which is contracted with the county, had asked for a consumer price increase due to rising operational, fuel and administrative costs.

“For the past two years, these CPI costs were absorbed by the county’s solid waste division in an effort to minimize the impact to Bernalillo County residents,” said solid waste manager Gabriel Villescas. “To be fiscally responsible, staff determined the need to increase the fee structure to be more in line with what is being charged from the vendor.”

Low-income assistance is still available for some customers, as low-income customers will see a smaller rate increase of 3% under guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Customers who may qualify need to apply for the low-income program, which has two levels. Applicants need to renew their qualification every year before March 31.

Customers who have a weekly roadside collection of 10-plus trash carts are encouraged to call (505) 224-1639 to speak to a county representative about their new rate.


Home » News » Albuquerque News » Thousands of households will have to pay more for trash pickup. Are you affected?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Thousands of households will have to pay more for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program ... The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the ...
2
New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's ... Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's first assistant coach, ran Monday's training session and will coach the team for Saturday's match at Tampa Bay ...
3
State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move by the New Mexico ... The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 - instead of the end of this ...
4
FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The biker gang expert's testimony came ... The biker gang expert's testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing for one of two alleged Bandidos arrested after the Red River shootings. After ...
5
Body camera footage shows short foot chase before police ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body ... Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body camera footage and additional information about a May 10 shooting.
6
Fungal disease threatens bats in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
White nose syndrome has devastated some ... White nose syndrome has devastated some bat populations in North America. Now it’s been detected in New Mexico.
7
From the Angels: What it takes to scale a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As supporters of New Mexico Angels ... As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to ...
8
Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty customers will get free Raising ... Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane's for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.
9
Lawmakers, judiciary to examine how New Mexico picks judges
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid ... New Mexico has an unusual, hybrid system for selecting judges. A new commission is evaluating whether to recommend changes.