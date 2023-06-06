Thousands of households will have to pay more for trash pickup. Are you affected?

Starting July 1, some Bernalillo County residents will have to pay more for their trash pickup.

The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the county — affecting approximately 24,900 homes that use the service.

A Bernalillo County news release says Waste Management, which is contracted with the county, had asked for a consumer price increase due to rising operational, fuel and administrative costs.

“For the past two years, these CPI costs were absorbed by the county’s solid waste division in an effort to minimize the impact to Bernalillo County residents,” said solid waste manager Gabriel Villescas. “To be fiscally responsible, staff determined the need to increase the fee structure to be more in line with what is being charged from the vendor.”

Low-income assistance is still available for some customers, as low-income customers will see a smaller rate increase of 3% under guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Customers who may qualify need to apply for the low-income program, which has two levels. Applicants need to renew their qualification every year before March 31.

Customers who have a weekly roadside collection of 10-plus trash carts are encouraged to call (505) 224-1639 to speak to a county representative about their new rate.



