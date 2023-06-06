Editorial: NMAA’s 2 strikes rules are warranted but require clarity

After umpteen fights, including a bench-clearing brawl in Roswell in February that resulted in the suspension of numerous boys basketball players and the banning of multiple fans from future games, it’s encouraging to hear the New Mexico Activities Association is cracking down on unruly and unsportsmanlike behavior.

The NMAA board of directors voted unanimously last week in favor of a “Two Strikes” proposal intended to better police players, coaches and spectators at high school sporting events.

The proposal would end the seasons of teams on which a team participant, including a coach, commits “an egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct” two or more times during the same season. It would also ban all spectators from a particular sport for the remainder of the season if a non-team participant commits an egregious unsportsmanlike act two or more times.

Examples of egregious behavior include “constant verbal attacks on officials” by fans or coaches, and inappropriate chants by student sections directed at “individuals, teams, or officials.”

The proposed bylaw changes are going to NMAA member schools for consideration over the next couple of weeks. Schools should consider them carefully, and ask for guidance, because there’s a chasm between players and fans storming the court for a fist-fight vs. loud/annoying spectator(s).

There are few events in New Mexico, especially rural areas, that arouse passions like prep sports, and it often doesn’t take much for a situation to get out of control. School administrators and team officials haven’t adequately and consistently policed their own fans, forcing NMAA to step in and referee when it can. And it’s a problem at all levels, and not always within NMAA’s purview:

• A scrape between a couple of Roswell and Carlsbad high school players in the final seconds of their Feb. 10 game quickly escalated into the fracas that involved athletes and fans from both schools.

• Parents, players and coaches punched, choked and hurled helmets at one another for about 3 minutes at a youth football game in Las Cruces in November after adults got involved in a postgame scuffle between seventh-graders.

• A dozen fans from Evangel Christian Academy and Cottonwood Classical Prep got into a fight in 2020 at a girls varsity basketball game.

• Officials had to call off a football game at Milne Stadium in 2018 after a fight erupted between the Bernalillo and Española Valley high school teams.

• Four women were charged after a fight at a Santa Fe girls youth basketball game in November 2018.

NMAA executive director Sally Marquez is absolutely correct that a stronger discipline policy is needed statewide. The ugliness we’ve too often seen not only poses physical risks to players, coaches and fans, it also degrades youth sports and makes it far more difficult to find officials willing to endure the verbal abuse and physical threats.

There should be zero tolerance for the kind of violence we’ve seen all across New Mexico when players and fans fight. One strike should be sufficient to end a player’s or fan’s season for throwing a punch or a team’s season after a bench-clearing brawl.

But there’s a big difference between violence and vulgar or threatening language and the fan or player who tells an official he or she needs glasses. One mouthy spectator or player shouldn’t end a season for every fan or an entire team. They should be asked to tone it down, leave or face an individual ban.

And everyone, from players to parents to fans, needs to know the boundaries; NMAA, districts and schools should ensure the final rules are clearly defined and prominently posted at all sporting areas.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.