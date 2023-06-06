 Pipeline from this surprising school produces more transfers to UNM football - Albuquerque Journal

Pipeline from this surprising school produces more transfers to UNM football

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

Alabama to New Mexico?

In more ways than one, that’s been a central theme of UNM football this offseason. Sunday and Monday only added two new examples.

This week, two new transfer announcements in as many days amounted to (unofficially) two new Lobos in former Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt and offensive lineman Taurrian Stafford. Merritt and Stafford both announced their decisions via Twitter on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Along with Colorado transfer Travis Gray, Merritt and Stafford comprise UNM’s three portal additions since the spring window closed on May 1. And with wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon — a midyear transfer — the Lobos have now added three Alabama State transfers since the start of 2023.

“COMMITTED,” Merritt tweeted. “Let’s Work 5”

“Committed to the University of New Mexico,” Stafford tweeted. “Go Lobos! #Win5,” a reference to the Lobos’ desire to win a fifth conference title.

Merritt, listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, led the Hornets in rushing in 2022 with 467 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries, finishing with 1,250 career rushing yards at Alabama State. He also notched 13 receptions for 167 yards and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Stafford, listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, appeared in 10 games last season for Alabama State and brings “1-2 years” of eligibility remaining, as written in his initial announcement to transfer. A graduate of Miami Central High School, he held offers from Florida Atlantic and Marshall before joining the Hornets.

WHAT THIS MEANS: Even if they’re coming from the same place, it’s probably fair to say Merritt and Stafford are walking into two slightly different situations.

As the second offensive line transfer this spring, Stafford’s addition is well in line with UNM’s stated desire to add depth in the trenches through the portal as opposed to manufacturing it. It’s easy to see how Stafford (or Gray) will fit with the offensive line from the past spring.

On the flip side, Merritt’s addition to an deeply competitive running back room is slightly unexpected. Andrew Henry, Sherod White, Dorian Lewis, Christian Washington and now Merritt all figure to play a role as the offense seeks out its preferred “bell cow” during preseason camp.

Replacing former All-SWAC selection Ezra Gray, Merritt is coming off his first season as the lead back at Alabama State. While his numbers weren’t gaudy, there’s a lot to like with his tape. A cursory glance shows a clear ability to make defenders miss, get around the edge and pop for some long runs without stopping upon contact.

For most teams, that’s a solid addition. For UNM, it only makes running back a position of further intrigue.

DOUBLE (OR TRIPLE) DIPPING: Multiple transfers from one school? Hardly unusual for the Lobos. Of New Mexico’s 2023 portal additions, 10 have come from the same school:

TCU (3; safety D’Arco Perkins-McAllister, safety Marvin Covington, wide receiver Marvin Covington), UAB (2; quarterback Dylan Hopkins, wide receiver Ryan Davis) and Iowa Central Community College (2; wide receiver D.J. Washington, offensive linemen Reese Steele).

Sept. 2
Season opener: New Mexico at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., ESPN, 770 AM/96.3 FM

