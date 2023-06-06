Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility security plans

Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State that thus far prevented this year’s men’s basketball series from being scheduled, Monday brought progress.

Seemingly cooperating, the schools exchanged on Monday the game-day security and safety plans each has in place for upcoming basketball games. UNM also sent to NMSU, as requested, its security plan for the Sept. 16 football game between the two schools to be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez had said he could not, in good conscience, schedule the games to be played on NMSU’s campus without knowing added security measures would be in place for men’s basketball any season or for football in 2024 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

While the Journal had been asking both schools about the status of scheduling the games for the past couple months, it wasn’t until the Journal published a story last week that most fans and state politicians were made aware of the impasse.

After a week of high-emotion reactions from fans, chatter from lawmakers and even the state’s Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez weighing in, saying the schools should be exchanging these security plans for all high-profile rivalry games, Nuñez and NMSU AD Mario Moccia each confirmed to the Journal the security plans have been exchanged for review.

Barring any major problems or unforeseen circumstances, there would seemingly be nothing left in the way of the two schools eventually scheduling two men’s basketball games for this coming season – one at the Pit in Albuquerque, the other at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

While the two teams have played each other since 1904, and twice most seasons over the past 100 seasons, the games were canceled in November after a pair of violent incidents, one on each campus, led school officials to say they needed to put the games on pause in hopes of cooling the temperature in the rivalry.

A series of fights and violence involving both fan bases happened at last Oct. 15’s Lobos-Aggies football game at Aggie Memorial, including one brawl caught on video and widely circulated on social media involving UNM students, Aggie basketball players and one UTEP basketball player. There were no charges or arrests made for any fights at that game, according to school and police records.

A month later, around 3 a.m. the morning of the scheduled Aggie-Lobo men’s basketball game at the Pit, Aggie forward Mike Peake and several teammates had snuck out of their hotel room. Peake brought a gun he owned to UNM’s campus to meet up with a 17-year-old female UNM student. While doing so he was ambushed by three UNM students, including Brandon Travis. Gunfire was exchanged near student housing on UNM’s campus, and Peake shot and killed Travis in self defense.

Three Aggies teammates shortly thereafter were seen on campus video surveillance taking Peake’s phone and gun from the scene, though prosecutors have said there is no intention to pursue charges against anyone from NMSU.

The two other men with Travis and the 17-year-old girl have all been arrested and charged. In their conversations with police, they said, among other things, Travis had been bothered and embarrassed since the October football game, when he was beaten by Aggie basketball players.