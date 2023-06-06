 Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility security plans - Albuquerque Journal

Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility security plans

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez, left, and NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia, right. (Journal photos)

Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State that thus far prevented this year’s men’s basketball series from being scheduled, Monday brought progress.

Seemingly cooperating, the schools exchanged on Monday the game-day security and safety plans each has in place for upcoming basketball games. UNM also sent to NMSU, as requested, its security plan for the Sept. 16 football game between the two schools to be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque.

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez had said he could not, in good conscience, schedule the games to be played on NMSU’s campus without knowing added security measures would be in place for men’s basketball any season or for football in 2024 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

While the Journal had been asking both schools about the status of scheduling the games for the past couple months, it wasn’t until the Journal published a story last week that most fans and state politicians were made aware of the impasse.

After a week of high-emotion reactions from fans, chatter from lawmakers and even the state’s Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez weighing in, saying the schools should be exchanging these security plans for all high-profile rivalry games, Nuñez and NMSU AD Mario Moccia each confirmed to the Journal the security plans have been exchanged for review.

Barring any major problems or unforeseen circumstances, there would seemingly be nothing left in the way of the two schools eventually scheduling two men’s basketball games for this coming season – one at the Pit in Albuquerque, the other at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

While the two teams have played each other since 1904, and twice most seasons over the past 100 seasons, the games were canceled in November after a pair of violent incidents, one on each campus, led school officials to say they needed to put the games on pause in hopes of cooling the temperature in the rivalry.

A series of fights and violence involving both fan bases happened at last Oct. 15’s Lobos-Aggies football game at Aggie Memorial, including one brawl caught on video and widely circulated on social media involving UNM students, Aggie basketball players and one UTEP basketball player. There were no charges or arrests made for any fights at that game, according to school and police records.

A month later, around 3 a.m. the morning of the scheduled Aggie-Lobo men’s basketball game at the Pit, Aggie forward Mike Peake and several teammates had snuck out of their hotel room. Peake brought a gun he owned to UNM’s campus to meet up with a 17-year-old female UNM student. While doing so he was ambushed by three UNM students, including Brandon Travis. Gunfire was exchanged near student housing on UNM’s campus, and Peake shot and killed Travis in self defense.

Three Aggies teammates shortly thereafter were seen on campus video surveillance taking Peake’s phone and gun from the scene, though prosecutors have said there is no intention to pursue charges against anyone from NMSU.

The two other men with Travis and the 17-year-old girl have all been arrested and charged. In their conversations with police, they said, among other things, Travis had been bothered and embarrassed since the October football game, when he was beaten by Aggie basketball players.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility security plans

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid a rare offseason flare-up of ... Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico ...
2
Thousands of households will have to pay more for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program ... The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the ...
3
New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's ... Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's first assistant coach, ran Monday's training session and will coach the team for Saturday's match at Tampa Bay ...
4
State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move by the New Mexico ... The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 - instead of the end of this ...
5
FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The biker gang expert's testimony came ... The biker gang expert's testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing for one of two alleged Bandidos arrested after the Red River shootings. After ...
6
Body camera footage shows short foot chase before police ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body ... Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body camera footage and additional information about a May 10 shooting.
7
Fungal disease threatens bats in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
White nose syndrome has devastated some ... White nose syndrome has devastated some bat populations in North America. Now it’s been detected in New Mexico.
8
From the Angels: What it takes to scale a ...
ABQnews Seeker
As supporters of New Mexico Angels ... As supporters of New Mexico Angels and the start-up economy, the keys to grow a start-up are the same skills any business needs to ...
9
Raising Cane’s to open second Albuquerque location
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty customers will get free Raising ... Twenty customers will get free Raising Cane's for a year when the chicken chain opens its second Albuquerque location on Wyoming Boulevard Tuesday.