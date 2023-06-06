Boxing: Clark wins by first-round RSC

In Lubbock, Texas, New Mexico Elite Division amateur boxers split a pair of first-round bouts on Monday at the USA National Junior Olympics & Summer Fest.

At 203 pounds, Albuquerque’s Leroy Clark defeated Louisiana’s Hampton Marques by RSC (referee stopped contest, or TKO) in just 18 seconds of the first round.

Yoruba Moreu Jr., also of Albuquerque, lost by split (4-1) decision to Kansas’ Kevin Soltero in the Elite 125-pound class.

On Tuesday, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz, the top seed in the female 101-pound Junior Division, is scheduled to face Ciana Nonhphala of Providence, Rhode Island. Olayo-Munoz’s bout will be streamed on teamusa.org (the first bout on Ring 4 in the afternoon session, starting at 11 a.m. MDT).

During Tuesday’s evening session, starting at 5 p.m., Las Cruces’ Ajani Hernandez is scheduled to face Dallas’ Joshua Jenkins. Hernandez’s bout is the 15th of the session in Ring 3.

Las Cruces’ Ariana Carrasco, who won a Golden Gloves national title last month in Chester, Pennsylvania, is unopposed at Elite Division 154 pounds in the Lubbock competition.