 ‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council - Albuquerque Journal

‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Councilors on Monday deferred until June 21 a proposal that would reshape Albuquerque’s government but added language that would make the mayor a voting member of the city’s governing body.

Councilors Renee Grout and Louie Sanchez are co-sponsoring a proposed City Charter amendment that — given voter approval — would end the “strong mayor” form of government Albuquerque adopted in 1974.

The measure would replace the existing mayor-council form of government with a “weak mayor” council-manager system that would give the City Council authority over a city manager who oversees the city’s administration.

If approved by six members of the nine-member council, city voters then would have the opportunity to approve or reject the proposed City Charter amendment.

Councilors voted 5-4 on Monday to amend the measure to make the mayor a voting member of the council, setting up the possibility that the City Council would have 10 voting members.

In the original proposal, the mayor would only have cast a vote to break a tie and would “have no administrative duties.”

Councilors offered little discussion about the proposal on Monday. But Councilor Brook Bassan said she has qualms that about the possibility of a 10-member City Council.

Under the proposed City Charter amendment, the council would appoint the city manager, who would “organize the executive branch of the city,” and appoint the chief of police and other city directors.

Mayor Tim Keller has expressed opposition to the weak-mayor proposal, but would not have the authority to veto the measure.

Keller’s spokeswoman, Ava Montoya, called the proposal an “extreme change” that would “eliminate individual accountability and checks and balances, placing all city power into a committee and an unelected city manager.”

The measure as proposed would not take effect until after the next mayoral election, slated for 2025.

The city must file the measure with Bernalillo County no later than Aug. 29 to get it on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Camp in session: UNM basketball players get experience coaching ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd ... Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd through 7th graders were wide eyed and excited to be learning from their favorite Lobo basketball stars.
2
Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid a rare offseason flare-up of ... Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama, UNM and NMSU on Monday made progress toward getting their hoops rivalry going again.
3
Pipeline from this surprising school produces more transfers to ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week, two new transfer announcements ... This week, two new transfer announcements in as many days amounted to (unofficially) two new Lobos in former Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt ...
4
Thousands of households will have to pay more for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program ... The Bernalillo County Solid Waste Program is implementing a 6% rate increase for trash and recycling for residents in the unincorporated areas of the ...
5
New Mexico United bumps up assistant to take over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's ... Masaki "Mac" Hemmi, New Mexico United's first assistant coach, ran Monday's training session and will coach the team for Saturday's match at Tampa Bay ...
6
State agency extends contracts for Medicaid providers amid uncertainty ...
ABQnews Seeker
The move by the New Mexico ... The move by the New Mexico Human Services Department to extend the existing contracts through June 2024 - instead of the end of this ...
7
FBI biker gang expert warns of more violence in ...
ABQnews Seeker
The biker gang expert's testimony came ... The biker gang expert's testimony came during a pretrial detention hearing for one of two alleged Bandidos arrested after the Red River shootings. After ...
8
Body camera footage shows short foot chase before police ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body ... Albuquerque police on Monday released on-body camera footage and additional information about a May 10 shooting.
9
Fungal disease threatens bats in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
White nose syndrome has devastated some ... White nose syndrome has devastated some bat populations in North America. Now it’s been detected in New Mexico.