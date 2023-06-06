‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council

Councilors on Monday deferred until June 21 a proposal that would reshape Albuquerque’s government but added language that would make the mayor a voting member of the city’s governing body.

Councilors Renee Grout and Louie Sanchez are co-sponsoring a proposed City Charter amendment that — given voter approval — would end the “strong mayor” form of government Albuquerque adopted in 1974.

The measure would replace the existing mayor-council form of government with a “weak mayor” council-manager system that would give the City Council authority over a city manager who oversees the city’s administration.

If approved by six members of the nine-member council, city voters then would have the opportunity to approve or reject the proposed City Charter amendment.

Councilors voted 5-4 on Monday to amend the measure to make the mayor a voting member of the council, setting up the possibility that the City Council would have 10 voting members.

In the original proposal, the mayor would only have cast a vote to break a tie and would “have no administrative duties.”

Councilors offered little discussion about the proposal on Monday. But Councilor Brook Bassan said she has qualms that about the possibility of a 10-member City Council.

Under the proposed City Charter amendment, the council would appoint the city manager, who would “organize the executive branch of the city,” and appoint the chief of police and other city directors.

Mayor Tim Keller has expressed opposition to the weak-mayor proposal, but would not have the authority to veto the measure.

Keller’s spokeswoman, Ava Montoya, called the proposal an “extreme change” that would “eliminate individual accountability and checks and balances, placing all city power into a committee and an unelected city manager.”

The measure as proposed would not take effect until after the next mayoral election, slated for 2025.

The city must file the measure with Bernalillo County no later than Aug. 29 to get it on the Nov. 7 election ballot.