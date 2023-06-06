Investigation Discovery’s ‘Late Night Lockup’ to premiere, features Albuquerque woman’s case

Police officers encounter human behavior all the time.

Yet, it’s during the late night hours where things can get strange.

Investigation Discovery’s six-part series, “Late Night Lockup,” premieres at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, on Investigation Discovery. The premiere consists of two episodes.

The second, which airs at 8:30 p.m., features the story of an Albuquerque woman, Alicia Tierney, who finds herself literally caught red-handed after vandalizing a neighbor’s home with red spray paint.

The incident occurred in April 2021 and apparently started over a dispute of HOA dues. Tierney didn’t face prosecution for the crime.

According to Investigation Discovery, the series is comprised entirely of first-hand footage pulled directly from body cameras and CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage.

It takes viewers along for a wild ride to witness all the commotion that transpires during graveyard shifts.

From drunken disorderly conduct to shocking acts of aggression, witness the peculiar and outrageous happenings that law enforcement encounters as nighttime creeps into the early hours of the morning.

Four more cases in New Mexico will also be featured on the series.

On June 13, an Albuquerque intoxicated man refuses medical treatment after his friend stabs him in a drunken brawl. On the same day, the series follows a New Mexico woman that flirts with her attractive arresting officer.

On June 20, the series looks at the case of a New Mexico young man that tries everything he can to keep from being arrested, but his hilarious misunderstanding of officers suggest he’s had a few beers too many. Back in New Mexico, an entitled young woman is pulled over after an officer spots her driving erratically. Denying she’s been drinking, she belligerently condescends to her arresting officer, leading her to spend a well-deserved night in the slammer.