 Albuquerque Police ID three young men killed at house party - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Police ID three young men killed at house party

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Three men were killed at a house party near Washington and Hilton NE early Sunday morning. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque police chief said at a press conference this week that there isn’t an ongoing threat to the community in the wake of a shooting at a house party over the weekend that left three young men dead.

Police on Tuesday identified the men who were killed as Marcos Perez, 18; Nick Ortega, 19; and Jordan Johnson, 18. A suspect hasn’t been identified. Police Chief Harold Medina indicated at an unrelated news conference on Monday that police were working to verify some details and planned to release additional information.

“We do have we do have some information that we’re working to verify. As soon as we get the information verified, we’ll be releasing it out to the public,” Medina said. “But we don’t feel there is a threat to the community right now.”

Police said that after midnight early Sunday morning officers responded to a residence near Washington and Hilton NE for a reported shooting at a house party where about 25 people had gathered to celebrate recent graduations and a birthday, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman.

The three men had been shot and died before police arrived, and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said Sunday.

Dozens of shots were fired and a neighbor tried to perform CPR on at least one of the victims, he said.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina speaks at a news conference at the Albuquerque Police Department on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Jon Austria/Albuquerque Journal)

Gallegos said there was a confrontation of sorts and someone was pushed to the floor prior to the shooting. Police believe that multiple guns were fired.

The owner of the residence wasn’t there, police said.

Gallegos said that police have been on “high alert” because they are concerned about violence erupting at graduation parties.

Medina, at a news conference on Monday, raised concerns about how easily teenagers can access firearms.

“Years ago, we used to see individuals get in a fist fight. And rarely did somebody have a gun. There are more and more teens armed with firearms now than any other period that I’ve ever seen. And I don’t think there is not one current officer who would say otherwise,” Medina said. “There’s a lot of teams armed with guns, and we see simple parties and simple disputes turn into shootings because of the availability of firearms.”

