 Boxing: Olayo-Munoz advances - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Olayo-Munoz advances

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Lubbock, Texas, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz opened her pursuit of yet another national title on Tuesday with a victory by unanimous decision over Rhode Island’s Ciana Nonhphala on Tuesday.

Olayo-Munoz, nicknamed “Jos the Boss,” was exactly that — winning all three rounds on each of five judges’ scorecards.

Nonhphala, game and with solid boxing skills, was no match for Olayo-Munoz’s hand speed and punching accuracy.

She advances to Wednesday’s final in the Junior Division 101-pound class, where she’ll meet the winner of a bout contested later Tuesday between California’s Brianna Martinez and Tennessee’s Airam Ornela-Solis.

Home » Sports » Boxing/MMA » Boxing: Olayo-Munoz advances

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Boxing: Olayo-Munoz advances
Boxing/MMA
In Lubbock, Texas, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn ... In Lubbock, Texas, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz opened her pursuit of yet another national title on Tuesday with a victory by unanimous decision over ...
2
Boxing: Clark wins by first-round RSC
Boxing/MMA
In Lubbock, Texas, New Mexico Elite ... In Lubbock, Texas, New Mexico Elite Division amateur boxers split a pair of first-round bouts on Monday at the USA National Junior Olympics & ...
3
New Mexico contingent strong for JOs in Texas
Boxing/MMA
Olayo-Muñoz, Carrasco both seeeded No. 1 ... Olayo-Muñoz, Carrasco both seeeded No. 1 in their divisions
4
Keeping score: Boxing judge, IBF executive Levi Martinez won ...
ABQnews Seeker
Las Cruces resident Levi Martinez, 70, ... Las Cruces resident Levi Martinez, 70, has judged 199 world title fights and has worked bouts involving some of the sport's biggest name. ...
5
UFC champ Jon Jones lifts spirits of Albuquerque teen ...
ABQnews Seeker
Middle school youth was the target ... Middle school youth was the target of a cruel insult over his love of mixed martial arts.
6
Combat sports notes: Las Cruces Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ...
ABQnews Seeker
A June 16 Bare Knuckle Fighting ... A June 16 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, approved by the New Mexico Athletic Commission at ...
7
Boxing: Victory and a title belt for Guero Sanchez
Boxing/MMA
Upset? A fight-by-fight look at Rashad ... Upset? A fight-by-fight look at Rashad Shahid’s previously unbeaten record might suggest otherwise. Yet, Jose Luis Sanchez’s decisive victory over Shahid Saturday night in ...
8
Combat sports: 2 GG national titles for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Tim Means fell victim to an ... Tim Means fell victim to an Alex Morono guillotine choke, losing via second-round submission Saturday on a UFC card televised on ABC from Charlotte, ...
9
Boxing: Guero Sanchez seeks his big break
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque boxer Jose Luis Sanchez has ... Albuquerque boxer Jose Luis Sanchez has seen Rashad Shahid, his opponent for Saturday’s eight-round welterweight bout in Odessa, Texas, on film. He’s aware of ...