Boxing: Olayo-Munoz advances

In Lubbock, Texas, Las Cruces’ Joscelyn Olayo-Munoz opened her pursuit of yet another national title on Tuesday with a victory by unanimous decision over Rhode Island’s Ciana Nonhphala on Tuesday.

Olayo-Munoz, nicknamed “Jos the Boss,” was exactly that — winning all three rounds on each of five judges’ scorecards.

Nonhphala, game and with solid boxing skills, was no match for Olayo-Munoz’s hand speed and punching accuracy.

She advances to Wednesday’s final in the Junior Division 101-pound class, where she’ll meet the winner of a bout contested later Tuesday between California’s Brianna Martinez and Tennessee’s Airam Ornela-Solis.