 No more 'Breaking Bad' — Rebel Donut to close doors next week - Albuquerque Journal

No more ‘Breaking Bad’ — Rebel Donut to close doors next week

By Cathy Cook | Journal Staff Writer

Customers were lined up out of the door Tuesday morning at Rebel Donut. The doughnut shops closing was announced Monday on social media. Cathy Cook/Journal

Beloved Albuquerque doughnut shop Rebel Donut is closing its doors next week on Thursday, June 15. A steady line of customers trailed out of the door Tuesday morning after the closing was announced late Monday.

The doughnut business’ original Wyoming location closed in January after a fire caused extensive damage to the inside of the building. The second location at 9311 Coors NW will close next week, the business announced on social media Monday.

Haley Henderson waited in the line outside Tuesday morning with her 13-year-old son Julius. Henderson teared up talking about the shop closing. She said she brings her son to Rebel for a birthday doughnut every year. The tradition began when her teenager Julius was just 2 years old.

Also waiting in line, Roger Dibble was sad to see his regular doughnut shop close its doors. He’d like to see Rebel Donut reopen in some format, with a new concept or location. If they did, he would seek it out.

The doughnut chain is known for its bold handmade doughnuts, like the red chile bacon chocolate doughnut and the tourist favorite blue sky doughnut topped with blue raspberry rock candy in a nod to “Breaking Bad.” Dibble’s favorite is the French toast, which is piled with buttercream icing. Henderson loves the Homer, a doughnut decorated with pink icing and rainbow jimmies.

The closing announcement encouraged anyone with gift cards or rewards points to redeem them before the closing date. Customers who placed pre-orders for pickup after June 15 will be contacted to get a refund or discuss their options, according to the announcement.

The business was founded in 2012, and the second location opened the following year.

