Fusion Theatre Company to present ‘The Seven’ short works festival

Fusion Theatre Company has announced the winners of “The Seven,” its 17th annual short works festival, to be staged through June 11.

The lineup features seven plays, seven directors, and a professional ensemble.

“The Seven” is a short works festival, which features seven fully produced world premieres, with seven different directors and a professional ensemble cast. A jury of theatre professionals reads the scripts (blindly, without any identification of the playwright) and the seven highest scoring scripts are produced.

The top seven jury scoring scripts will receive a full production, “The Second Seven” will receive a staged reading at 7 p.m. June 13, and “The New Mexico Seven” (winners coming soon) will receive a staged reading at 7 p.m. on June 16. This year there were submissions from 40 states and nine countries.

The winners of “The Seven” were:

• The Bradford Gromelski Jury Award Winner:

There Once Were Two Clouds in the Sky” by Tara Meddaugh of Harrison, New York.

• “Distant Objects” Paul Lewis of Bainbridge Island, Washington.

• “Colored Water” by Cynthia Veal Holm, St. Paul, Minnesota.

• “One & Only” by Emma K. Cleary, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

• “Astronomer/Star-Weaver,” book and Lyrics by abs wilson, music by Chris Gierymski, New York, New York.

• “Backdraft” by Richard Perez, Oakland, California.

• “Campaigns, Chainsaws & Chocolate Milk” by Kimberly Holliday, Boxford, Massachusetts.

Winners of the “Second Seven”:

• “Confinemend” by Ada Cheng, Chicago, Illinois.

• “My Son’s Red Dress” by Roy Sekigahama, San Diego, California.

n “Chute!” by Guy R. Newsham, Gloucester, Ontario, Canada “Inevitable” by Jayne Hannah, North Providence, Rhode Island.

n “The Best We Can Do” by Emily Golden, Ames, Iowa.

• “Bounce!” by Stuart Day, Lawrence, Kansas.

• “The Hippopotamus in the Room” by David Clark, Louisville, Kentucky.