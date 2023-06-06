Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural History & Science

Summer at the museum — why not?

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is returning two of its popular programs — Mineral Mondays and Relaxed Nights.

Both programs are taking place in June and July and have a focus on geology and space science.

“One of our priorities as a museum is ensuring that our high-quality space science and geology information is accessible to as many audiences as possible,” said Anthony Fiorillo, NMMNHS executive director. “And these programs help us bring our educational material to a wide variety of visitors during the summer months.”

Relaxed Nights will be held on the third Thursday of the month in June and July from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is sensory friendly.

Relaxed Nights began in 2019 and during the event, the sound is turned down, the Bisti Beast is “resting” with no movement or roaring, and the planetarium has the lights on low and the volume turned down.

Attendance is limited, and registration is recommended, please visit nmnaturalhistory.org/events/relaxed-nightsat-museum to book a spot.

According to museum officials, the Relaxed Night on Thursday, June 15, will dive into space science, with accessible programming oriented around the Moon, Mars, and more. On Thursday, July 20, will be fossil fun, with sensory-friendly activities that focus on paleontology.

Meanwhile, Mineral Mondays, returns on the fourth Monday of the month in June and July. It will take place from 3-5 p.m. This program is where museum experts examine guests’ rock and fossil specimens.

At 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, “Fossil or Pseudo-Fossil” — will focus on the differences between rocks and fossils with Naturalist Center Manager Mike Sanchez. After this brief talk, visitors can explore tables of examples and consult on their own finds.

At 3 p.m. Monday, July 24, “Meteorite vs. Meteor-wrong” will explore ways to tell if your specimen is truly out of this world with Museum Geologist Jayne Aubele.

Mineral Mondays are free to the public but registration is required at nmnaturalhistory.org/events/mineral-monday.