 Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural History & Science - Albuquerque Journal

Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural History & Science

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Kids gawk as the Bisti Beast in the NM Museum of Natural History & Science Atrium gets ready to roar. (Tira Howard/NMMNHS)

Summer at the museum — why not?

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is returning two of its popular programs — Mineral Mondays and Relaxed Nights.

Both programs are taking place in June and July and have a focus on geology and space science.

“One of our priorities as a museum is ensuring that our high-quality space science and geology information is accessible to as many audiences as possible,” said Anthony Fiorillo, NMMNHS executive director. “And these programs help us bring our educational material to a wide variety of visitors during the summer months.”

Relaxed Nights will be held on the third Thursday of the month in June and July from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is sensory friendly.

Relaxed Nights began in 2019 and during the event, the sound is turned down, the Bisti Beast is “resting” with no movement or roaring, and the planetarium has the lights on low and the volume turned down.

Attendance is limited, and registration is recommended, please visit nmnaturalhistory.org/events/relaxed-nightsat-museum to book a spot.

According to museum officials, the Relaxed Night on Thursday, June 15, will dive into space science, with accessible programming oriented around the Moon, Mars, and more. On Thursday, July 20, will be fossil fun, with sensory-friendly activities that focus on paleontology.

Meanwhile, Mineral Mondays, returns on the fourth Monday of the month in June and July. It will take place from 3-5 p.m. This program is where museum experts examine guests’ rock and fossil specimens.

At 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, “Fossil or Pseudo-Fossil” — will focus on the differences between rocks and fossils with Naturalist Center Manager Mike Sanchez. After this brief talk, visitors can explore tables of examples and consult on their own finds.

At 3 p.m. Monday, July 24, “Meteorite vs. Meteor-wrong” will explore ways to tell if your specimen is truly out of this world with Museum Geologist Jayne Aubele.

Mineral Mondays are free to the public but registration is required at nmnaturalhistory.org/events/mineral-monday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural History & Science

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural ...
ABQnews Seeker
why not? The New Mexico Museum ... why not? The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is returning two of its popular programs — Mineral Mondays and Relaxed Nights. ...
2
No more 'Breaking Bad' — Rebel Donut to close ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved Albuquerque doughnut shop Rebel Donut ... Beloved Albuquerque doughnut shop Rebel Donut is closing its doors next week on Thursday, June 15.
3
Albuquerque Police ID three young men killed at house ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police believe that multiple guns were ... Police believe that multiple guns were fired during a weekend house party to celebrate recent graduations and a birthday. Three men were killed and ...
4
Investigation Discovery's 'Late Night Lockup' to premiere, features Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police officers encounter human behavior all ... Police officers encounter human behavior all the time. Yet, it's during the late night hours where things can get strange. Investigation Discovery's six-part series, ...
5
New Mexico's largest credit union Nusenda moves to expand ...
ABQnews Seeker
Once complete, the addition of Western ... Once complete, the addition of Western Heritage's branches - it has one in Las Cruces, one in Deming and four in El Paso - ...
6
The meaning of justice to victims vs. law's goal
ABQnews Seeker
On the day he was murdered, ... On the day he was murdered, Bangladeshi geology professor Taher Ahmed interrupted his visit with his adult children in Dhaka, the nation's capital and ...
7
‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors deferred until June 21 a ... Councilors deferred until June 21 a proposal that would reshape Albuquerque's government
8
Camp in session: UNM basketball players get experience coaching ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd ... Monday, at the Pit, 75 3rd through 7th graders were wide eyed and excited to be learning from their favorite Lobo basketball stars.
9
Can rivalry games be saved? UNM, NMSU swap facility ...
ABQnews Seeker
Amid a rare offseason flare-up of ... Amid a rare offseason flare-up of rivalry drama, UNM and NMSU on Monday made progress toward getting their hoops rivalry going again.