Photos: Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, 1939-2023

Michael J. Sheehan presided over the Santa Fe Archdiocese for 22 years, from 1993 to 2015. Sheehan died June 3, 2023 at age 83. Here’s a look at Sheehan’s years in Northern New Mexico. All photos from the Albuquerque Journal archives.
Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan prepares to board a plane to Rome with about 50 parishioners to attend a canonization Mass for Kateri Tekakwitha, the church’s first Native American saint, in October 2012 (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)
Inmate Miguel Espinoza walks away after receiving ashes from Archbishop Michael Sheehan during Ash Wednesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in March 2019. (Roberto Rosales/Journal)
The Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael J. Sheehan in March 2014. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)
Pope Francis greets Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan in Rome in March 2014. (Courtesy of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe)
New Archbishop Most Rev. John C. Wester, left, is introduced by outgoing Archbishop Michael Sheehan, right, in April 2017. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan announced the start of a campaign to have Sister Blandina Segale named as a saint in June 2014. It was the first time in the 400-year history of New Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church that a decree opening the cause of beatification and canonization has been declared. (The Associated Press)
Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan turned 75 in July 2014. He was required to submit a letter of resignation to the Vatican at the time. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Pope John Paul II, right, presides at a ceremony when the Most Rev. Michael Sheehan, left, was made archbishop of Santa Fe in June 1994. (Courtesy Archdiocese of Santa Fe).
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, right, and Deacon Steve Rangel celebrate Mass during the 400th anniversary of St. Augustine Church in Isleta Pueblo in August 2013. (Adolph Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan uses incense as part of the reconsecration of St. Jude Thaddeus after the desecration of the church by a violent stabbing of four people during a morning Mass in April 2013.(Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan, left, places a miter on the head of the Rev. Joel Garner during Mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where Garner was blessed as an abbot in November 2012.
Archbishop Michael Sheehan follows a procession of clergy into the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis in Santa Fe for the funeral Mass in January 2012 for former Archbishop Robert Sanchez. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan talks during Christmas mass at St. Francis Cathedral in December 2003. (Journal file photo)
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan proceeds down the aisle at the start of the celebration of his 25th anniversary as bishop at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis in Santa Fe in June 2008. (Katharine Kimball/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan conducts a Station of the Cross at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in April 2009. (Richard Pipes/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan blesses the “Our Lady of Grace” bronze statue by artist Troy Williams in front of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in September 2009. (Morgan Petroski/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, right, listens to Governor Gary Johnson at a news conference to discuss elementary and secondary school scholarships for all students in New Mexico in December 2005. (Lisa Krantz/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, center, laughs with Congresswoman Heather Wilson, right, about the hard hat they put on before a groundbreaking for a bell tower and chapel at Sacred Heart church in December 2002. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, second from left, greets first gentleman Chuck Franco and Gov-elect Susana Martinez at the door to the St. Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe in December 2010. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, left, and Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan converse during the Mayor and First Lady’s Charity Gala in June 2012 (Junfu Han/For the Journal)
Most Rev. John Wester, left, and Archbishop Michael Sheehan hug during his Vespers at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis in Santa Fe, in June 2015. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan tries to answer question to the media on previous sexual abuse cases by New Mexico priests at the Catholic Center on the Campus of St. Pius High School in December 2005. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, left, laughs as Rev. Bennett Voorhies tells a funny story from their past during a benefit dinner and roast of Sheehan at the Sandia Resort in February 2007. (Randy Siner/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan holds the architectural plans for the Santo Nino catholic school at the school’s dedication in Santa Fe in August 2006. (Journal file photo)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan in April 2014. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan, left and St. Pius X High School Principal Barbara Rothweiler, right, check out a gingerbread house “Aladdin’s Castle” during a silent auction in December 2008. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan gestures to the giant hand-carved stone statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe on her feast day at a dedication service for the new San Jose Church on Broadway SE, in December 2008. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal)
Deacon Bill Kolash, center, and Archbishop Michael Sheehan, right, wash the feet several people during the Holy Thursday Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at the Cathedral Church of St. Francis of Assisi in December 2005. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, left, blesses 2-year-old Bernice Olivas, as she’s held by her mother and sister, 7-year-old daughter Griselda Olivas, looks up at San Juan Diego Mission in Meadow Lake, N.M. in June 2003. (Pat Vasquez-Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop Michael Sheehan prays in front of a painting of John Paul II at St. Francis Cathedral in Santa Fe in December 2005. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael J. Sheehan, leads a procession in March 2014. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)