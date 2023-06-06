 These movies will show for free each Friday at Bernalillo County parks - Albuquerque Journal

These movies will show for free each Friday at Bernalillo County parks

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Bernalillo County has announced the schedule for its BernCo Movies in the Park series starting Friday with a showing of “Thor: Love and Thunder” at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW.

Each movie will begin at dusk and be hosted at a different community center. No tickets or reservations are required.

There will be food vendors on site for each showing and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, food and drinks.

Alcohol, weapons and video recording are not permitted.

Showings are subject to cancellation due to weather, for more information about cancellations call 505-314-0477.

The showings are:

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – June 9

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW

“Jungle Cruise” – June 16

Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road, Sandia Park

“The Addams Family 2” – June 23

Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity SE

“Minions: Rise of Gru” – July 7

Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM-333, Tijeras

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” – July 14

Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW

“The Bad Guys” – July 21

Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise NW

“Lightyear” – July 28

Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW

Home » ABQnews Seeker » These movies will show for free each Friday at Bernalillo County parks

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
These movies will show for free each Friday at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here's a list of the free ... Here's a list of the free movies showing at the parks this summer.
2
Need room? Here are 6 houses with an acre ...
ABQnews Seeker
The price tag for each of ... The price tag for each of these homes is under $1 million.
3
Two summer programs return to NM Museum of Natural ...
ABQnews Seeker
why not? The New Mexico Museum ... why not? The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is returning two of its popular programs — Mineral Mondays and Relaxed Nights. ...
4
No more 'Breaking Bad' — Rebel Donut to close ...
ABQnews Seeker
Beloved Albuquerque doughnut shop Rebel Donut ... Beloved Albuquerque doughnut shop Rebel Donut is closing its doors next week on Thursday, June 15.
5
Albuquerque Police ID three young men killed at house ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police believe that multiple guns were ... Police believe that multiple guns were fired during a weekend house party to celebrate recent graduations and a birthday. Three men were killed and ...
6
Investigation Discovery's 'Late Night Lockup' to premiere, features Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police officers encounter human behavior all ... Police officers encounter human behavior all the time. Yet, it's during the late night hours where things can get strange. Investigation Discovery's six-part series, ...
7
New Mexico's largest credit union Nusenda moves to expand ...
ABQnews Seeker
Once complete, the addition of Western ... Once complete, the addition of Western Heritage's branches - it has one in Las Cruces, one in Deming and four in El Paso - ...
8
The meaning of justice to victims vs. law's goal
ABQnews Seeker
On the day he was murdered, ... On the day he was murdered, Bangladeshi geology professor Taher Ahmed interrupted his visit with his adult children in Dhaka, the nation's capital and ...
9
‘Weak mayor’ proposal sets up possible 10-member City Council
ABQnews Seeker
Councilors deferred until June 21 a ... Councilors deferred until June 21 a proposal that would reshape Albuquerque's government