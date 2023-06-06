These movies will show for free each Friday at Bernalillo County parks

Bernalillo County has announced the schedule for its BernCo Movies in the Park series starting Friday with a showing of “Thor: Love and Thunder” at Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW.

Each movie will begin at dusk and be hosted at a different community center. No tickets or reservations are required.

There will be food vendors on site for each showing and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, food and drinks.

Alcohol, weapons and video recording are not permitted.

Showings are subject to cancellation due to weather, for more information about cancellations call 505-314-0477.

The showings are:

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – June 9

Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center, 9800 Fourth NW

“Jungle Cruise” – June 16

Vista Grande Community Center, 15 La Madera Road, Sandia Park

“The Addams Family 2” – June 23

Mountain View Community Center, 201 Prosperity SE

“Minions: Rise of Gru” – July 7

Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM-333, Tijeras

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” – July 14

Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW

“The Bad Guys” – July 21

Paradise Hills Community Center, 5901 Paradise NW

“Lightyear” – July 28

Los Padillas Community Center, 2117 Los Padillas SW