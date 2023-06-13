 Albuquerque barbecue tour: Check out these 9 places, each with a different style - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque barbecue tour: Check out these 9 places, each with a different style

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Barbecue comes in many regional flavors. Levels of sweetness, spiciness and smokiness vary based on the cuts of meat, sauces and rubs that have been perfected over time in various parts of the world.

From Kansas City to Korea, here are nine spots in Albuquerque specializing in a regional barbecue style.

This information was accurate as of June 13, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

Hot Mess BBQ and Soul Food

The Hot Mess ribs blend smoky meat with tangy, sweet barbecue sauce. (Richard S. Dargan/For the Journal)

Hot Mess serves South Carolina-style barbecue bringing a bit of southern comfort to the mountain west. The restaurant utilizes peppery spice rubs and vinegary tomato sauces to season its low-and-slow cooked meats.

LOCATION: 1301 Eubank NE, 505-298-4012

HOURS: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Nexus Blue Smokehouse

Left, St. Louis-style ribs and brisket with pinto beans, colslaw, toast and red chile; right smoked chicken and brisket, fried okra, toast and french fries from Nexus Brewery + Smokehouse 1511 Broadway Blvd. SE, June 7, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant serves St. Louis-style ribs and New Mexico style-red chile barbecue as well as sweet barbecue. Each cut of meat is smoked individually on a blend of pecan and hickory woods. In addition to being a smokehouse, this spot is also a brewery.

LOCATION: 1511 Broadway Blvd SE, 505-445-1545

HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 12-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Fat T’s

Fat T’s BBQ located at 308 Rio Grande Blvd. NW (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant serves Texas-style barbecue. The most popular item on the menu is the brisket, which is smoked for 16 hours. Sides here have New Mexican flair such as the green chile creamed corn. The restaurant is tucked inside Old Town Plaza west of the San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church behind the History and Ghost Tours booth.

LOCATION: 308 Rio Grande Blvd. NW, 505-718-1727

HOURS: Closed Monday-Wednesday; 2-8 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m. – sell out Sunday

Whole Hog

A Whole Hog Platter, featuring baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad and bread from Whole Hog Cafe, 9880 Montgomery Blvd. NE, (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

Serving Memphis-style barbecue, this award-winning restaurant has been feeding Burqueños since 2006. The restaurant has seven different sauces, ranging from sauce #1 — sweet and mild molasses — to the hottest sauce called volcano. The meats are smoked on pecan wood and can be ordered in bulk, on nachos, on baked potatoes, in sandwiches or as a plate with two sides.

LOCATION: 9880 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-323-1688

HOURS: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ

Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ located at 3239 Girard Blvd. NE, June 7, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This Hawaiian-style barbecue stop is tucked in among car repair shops just off Candelaria Road NE. The sweet smell of barbecue fills the air and the walls lined with flags, surfboards and pictures of Hawaii. The restaurant also has a food truck can often be found at events around Albuquerque. Check social media for the schedule. The truck is also available for booking.

LOCATION: 3239 Girard Blvd. NE, 505-582-2797

HOURS: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Closed Sunday

Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque House

Joe Powdrell checks on the selection in the smoker at Mr. Powdrell’s Barbeque on 4th Street. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal.)

This restaurant has been serving Louisiana-style barbecue for more than 50 years, dishing up smoked brisket, ribs, chicken and pork. The barbecue sauce here can be purchased as a side or up to a half-gallon container and sides of BBQ beans, potato salad or mac and cheese can be purchased by the gallon.

LOCATION: 11301 Central Ave. NE, 505-298-6766;  5209 Fourth St. NW, 505-345-8086

HOURS:

  • Central: Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
  • Fourth: Closed Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Duke City BBQ

A brisket sandwich from Duke City BBQ. The meat is smoky and peppery on a lightly toasted buttered bun. 5500 San Mateo Blvd NE, June 7, 2023. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This Kansas City-style barbecue place opened earlier this year. The meat is smoky and peppery and the smells permeate through the dining room. Located right next to Cliffs Amusement Park, you can hear the shrieks of roller coaster riders as you head inside. When ordering in bulk, the employees cut and measure the meat in front of you.

LOCATION: 5500 San Mateo Blvd. NE, 505-308-8138

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Korean BBQ House

Korean BBQ House located at 4214 Central Ave. SE. Patrons can order fresh meat and grill it right at their table. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This Korean-style barbecue spot lets customers cook the meat themselves on a table grill. If you’d rather have your meal prepared for you, the restaurant offers grilled teriyaki dishes and a large selection of sushi rolls such as the Nob Hill, filled with shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado wrapped spicy tuna.

LOCATION: 4214 Central Ave. SE, 505-797-8000

HOURS: Closed Sunday; 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.,4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

S-A BBQ

A jackfruit plate from S-A BBQ in Tin Can Alley with coleslaw, Hawaiian rolls and Burqueño Sauce. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant inside Tin Can Alley serves New Mexico-style barbecue — basically a hybrid of different styles. The menu also offers jackfruit barbecue for the vegetarian. The jackfruit is smoked 10 to 14 hours just like the meat options. It has a similar flavor to regular barbecue with the slight spice and tang from the Burqueño Sauce, but the texture is softer than real meat.

LOCATION: 6110 Alameda Blvd. NE, 505-208-0825

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday;  11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

