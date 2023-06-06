Proposed zoning overhaul draws crowds to Albuquerque city council meeting

Can a sweeping change in Albuquerque’s zoning code make a dent in the city’s housing crisis? Over 100 people signed up to weigh in on that question at a Monday City Council meeting that stretched late in to the night. Some were optimistic, others hesitant, and still others remain uncertain.

Councilors discussed a proposed change to the Integrated Development Ordinance aimed at boosting housing development throughout the city.

The council ultimately decided to delay voting on the bill, as well as its several proposed amendments. Discussion and voting will resume July 19.

The legislation proposed by Councilors Isaac Benton and Trudy Jones is part of Mayor Tim Keller’s Housing Forward initiative, which aims to combat what the city calls a “crisis” in housing.

The initiative includes several zoning changes aimed at increasing housing stock throughout the city. Should the proposed changes to the Integrated Development Ordinance pass without amendment, large swaths of the city zoned for single-family houses would be opened to casita and duplex development.

Other proposed changes include eliminating building height limits for multifamily and mixed-use buildings, and reducing parking requirements for multifamily housing.

Seventy-nine people signed up to discuss the measure, and much of the general comment was devoted to the issue. Commenters came from varied backgrounds: neighborhood leaders, homeowners, homeless and environmental advocates and developers alike shared their opinions on the bill.

Public comment, which was nearly evenly divided between supporters and opponents, was often impassioned. One man described the two years he spent homeless, and urged councilors to pass the bill.

“It seems trivial to debate the number of parking spots available and the size of the kitchen, in the same conversation as the brutality of human suffering in homelessness — but here we are,” he said.

The meeting started off with a presentation about a Point-In-Time count last year, which surveyed 1,300 homeless people in the city, and city officials cited a shortage of thousands of both affordable and market-rate housing units.

A University of New Mexico professor spoke about racial disparities in housing as well as her students, some of whom have struggled to find affordable rentals in the city — and are pushed out.

“My students want to stay in Albuquerque,” said Chenoa Bah Stilwell-Jensen, who teaches in the communication and journalism department. “But they can’t afford housing when they graduate from UNM.”

Opponents raised several concerns about a lack of protections for homeowners. The proposed usage is permissive, rather than conditional, for R-1 zones, a zoning for single-family lots that makes up 68% of the city — meaning that homeowners would not be required to hold a public meeting to notify and hear concerns from neighbors. City Councilor Renée Grout introduced an amendment before the meeting that would make casita construction conditional in R-1 zones.

“A conditional, rather than a permissive use would be fair to everyone,” said Evelyn Feltner, who added that neighbors could be forced into expensive lawsuits to handle conflicts over construction.

Several commenters mentioned worries about increased noise and traffic in their neighborhoods. Others questioned whether the proposal would actually address the city’s housing shortage as intended, cautioning that investors could buy out single family lots and transform them into multi-family rentals — at, or above market-rate.

“What’s to stop developers from buying out poor and struggling homeowners, one after another?” said commenter Raven del Rio. “A block of single-family homes could double or triple the density with no recourse for adjacent homeowners.”

Some asked for additional metrics to measure current housing stock and the eventual success of the proposal.

The City of Albuquerque Planning Department does not currently have a method for tracking new casita construction under the new ordinance changes, but it is working on a computer system that should, department public information officer Tim Walsh told the Journal. The administration hopes to add 1,000 casitas by 2025, and 5,000 units total through the initiative.