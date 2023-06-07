 Editorial: Show NM public if oil ban near schools is really warranted - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Show NM public if oil ban near schools is really warranted

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Based on what we know, it’s tough to tell if the executive order issued last week by Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard banning new oil and gas leases on state trust land within a mile of schools is an environmental safeguard of substance, or a solution in search of a problem.

Garcia Richard said her June 1 order demonstrates a “commitment to the students of New Mexico today — that their health, their access to clean air and water is a right that we should be protecting with our policies.”

We certainly agree protecting the health of children is a paramount priority. But.

• What’s the science behind the 1-mile buffer? Why not 10 feet? 10 miles? Push the industry out of New Mexico entirely? Could it be because that would be catastrophic to the state’s economy and schools, given oil and gas funds about 40% of the state’s budget, 44% of which is dedicated to schools and educators?

As land commissioner, Garcia Richard is getting a $59,714 salary increase in mid-June, to $149,714 annually, made possible in large part by booming oil production. Will she give some back if her policy in fact curtails production?

• What school campuses will this actually clean up? The Land Office says there are up to 119 N.M. schools within a mile of oil and gas activity. But those figures include federal, tribal and private land leases, over which the Land Office has absolutely no authority. We have no idea how many schools will be impacted by the 1-mile buffer, because the Land Office apparently doesn’t know itself.

Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, says the ban lacked input from local residents. Certainly the oil and gas industry appears to have been blindsided.

Garcia Richard is now calling on state legislators to take broader action to ban oil and gas production around schools. Let’s hope she can show her 1-mile ban on state trust land was more than virtue signaling and is based on science and specific school sites that face threats to clean air and water, and that lawmakers follow suit.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Show NM public if oil ban near schools is really warranted

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: Show NM public if oil ban near schools ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Land Commissioner ... From the Editorial Board: Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard needs to show science behind her oil and gas ban.
2
Editorial: NMAA’s 2 strikes rules are warranted but require ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: There should ... From the Editorial Board: There should be zero tolerance for the kind of violence we've seen all across New Mexico when players and fans ...
3
Editorial: Public needs justice and a safety plan going ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Security, planning ... From the Editorial Board: Security, planning and supervision were all lacking in Red River.
4
Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Has the ... From the Editorial Board: Has the UNM-NMSU men's basketball rivalry gotten so ugly a SWAT team needs to be on standby?
5
Editorial: City should restore ABQ Museum funds
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders should restore to the Albuquerque Museum the more than $2.5 million cut from the original $200 million general ...
6
Editorial: Stop, think before you jump into that surging ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues ... From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues from the Rio Grande even before the monsoon season are way too many.
7
Editorial: Gardens don’t go to waste with nonprofit
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Food Is ... From the Editorial Board: Food Is Free Albuquerque is performing a great service harvesting fruits and produce for folks who need fresh food.
8
Editorial: ‘Enormous budget’ at APS cries out for more ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public Schools should be positioned for real student academic improvements with its first $2 billion budget, across-the-board pay raises ...
9
Editorial: Casita proposal worth exploring, but details crucial
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Literally ... From the Editorial Board: Literally changing Albuquerque's housing landscape requires proper guardrails to protect property owners' rights.