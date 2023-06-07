 Editorial: ABQ needs old school party-patrol tactics - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: ABQ needs old school party-patrol tactics

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Neighbors told KOAT the northeast Albuquerque home where a party turned deadly early Sunday was no stranger to gun violence and reckless parties. They also said they made numerous calls to police over the years, signaling the dangers of the home in the 4400 block of Hilton NE.

Police responded to dozens of shots fired there shortly after midnight. By then, two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man had been shot and killed and a 17-year-old girl shot in the leg. The homeowner wasn’t there.

Like many other house parties here, it didn’t take much for last weekend’s to go bad. Police say the graduation/18th birthday attended by about 25 people went violent after someone was pushed to floor. No suspect has been identified.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says police have been on “high alert” over potential violence at graduation parties. Police Chief Harold Medina blames the availability of guns. OK but what can be done to prevent more deaths like that of Marcos Perez and Jordan Johnson, both 18, and Nick Ortega, 19? Was APD aware of the party before it turned deadly? Had anyone called to complain? Was underage drinking a factor?

APD is stretched thin in a city wracked with record-setting homicides, flagrant shoplifting rings and human smugglers. Graduation parties are a seminal event, and there’s nothing illegal about having an unsupervised party.

But too many here end in gunplay, injuries and death.

APD prides itself on modern technologies like its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. It should also consider a reversion to old-school tactics like a house party hot line and party patrol to prevent the next one from turning deadly.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: ABQ needs old school party-patrol tactics

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Editorial: ABQ needs old school party-patrol tactics
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque police ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque police consider a house party hot line and party patrol.
2
Editorial: Show NM public if oil ban near schools ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Land Commissioner ... From the Editorial Board: Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard needs to show science behind her oil and gas ban.
3
Editorial: NMAA’s 2 strikes rules are warranted but require ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: There should ... From the Editorial Board: There should be zero tolerance for the kind of violence we've seen all across New Mexico when players and fans ...
4
Editorial: Public needs justice and a safety plan going ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Security, planning ... From the Editorial Board: Security, planning and supervision were all lacking in Red River.
5
Editorial: UNM, NMSU need to set game safety protocols
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Has the ... From the Editorial Board: Has the UNM-NMSU men's basketball rivalry gotten so ugly a SWAT team needs to be on standby?
6
Editorial: City should restore ABQ Museum funds
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque leaders should restore to the Albuquerque Museum the more than $2.5 million cut from the original $200 million general ...
7
Editorial: Stop, think before you jump into that surging ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues ... From the Editorial Board: Twenty-plus rescues from the Rio Grande even before the monsoon season are way too many.
8
Editorial: Gardens don’t go to waste with nonprofit
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Food Is ... From the Editorial Board: Food Is Free Albuquerque is performing a great service harvesting fruits and produce for folks who need fresh food.
9
Editorial: ‘Enormous budget’ at APS cries out for more ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public ... From the Editorial Board: Albuquerque Public Schools should be positioned for real student academic improvements with its first $2 billion budget, across-the-board pay raises ...