 Albuquerque city bus gets Pride wrap - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque city bus gets Pride wrap

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speaks during the unveiling of the new Pride bus wrap design and flag raising in celebration of Pride month outside the Albuquerque Convention Center in Downtown Albuquerque on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

ABQ RIDE, the city’s transit service, on Tuesday unveiled a city bus wrapped in a Pride design. The wrap was curated by a city graphic designer who incorporated photos of local Albuquerque residents from previous Pride parades held in the city.

June is Pride month, when many communities show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“At a time when many places across the country are targeting this community, Albuquerque celebrates, supports, and stands with our LGBTQ+ friends and family,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release. “We will continue to fight for equality and diversity in our city.”

The ABQ RIDE Pride bus wrap will be displayed throughout June and will be a participant in the 2023 Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10 in Nob Hill.

