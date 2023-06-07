Albuquerque city bus gets Pride wrap

ABQ RIDE, the city’s transit service, on Tuesday unveiled a city bus wrapped in a Pride design. The wrap was curated by a city graphic designer who incorporated photos of local Albuquerque residents from previous Pride parades held in the city.
June is Pride month, when many communities show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
“At a time when many places across the country are targeting this community, Albuquerque celebrates, supports, and stands with our LGBTQ+ friends and family,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release. “We will continue to fight for equality and diversity in our city.”
The ABQ RIDE Pride bus wrap will be displayed throughout June and will be a participant in the 2023 Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10 in Nob Hill.