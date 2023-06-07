Nine in New Mexico and Texas accused of operating human smuggling ring

Federal prosecutors have indicted nine people who allegedly operated a human smuggling ring in New Mexico and Texas dating back to at least June 2022, according to court records unsealed Tuesday.

Members of the ring allegedly picked up undocumented immigrants in Doña Ana County and El Paso County, Texas, and drove them north, often harboring them in private homes, according to a May 18 indictment filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Each was charged with three federal counts of conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens, money laundering and conspiracy to launder money.

The smuggling ring was led by Jose Luis “El Gordo” Avalos, 40 of El Paso, Texas, according to a statement issued Monday by U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez for the District of New Mexico.

Avalos and his wife, Kristina Hardin, 41, both of El Paso, were arrested June 1, the statement said. If convicted, the pair each face up to 20 years in prison, the statement said.

Avalos brother, David Avalos-Solis, 48, of Chaparral was arrested May 24 and faces up to 10 years if convicted, it said.

Immigrants often were driven to the Rio Rancho home of Nancy Orellano-Recinos, 37, according to the indictment.

Orellano-Recinos was arrested June 1 in Rio Rancho and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On some occasions, drivers would leave immigrants at a bus station in Bernalillo County, it said.

Ring members received payments by Zelle transfers to their bank accounts, the indictment said. Orellana-Recinos allegedly laundered proceeds through a bank account she maintained for a bakery, it said.

Other alleged ring members arrested include Dario Rey Gamboa, 19, his twin brother Diego Gamboa, 19, both of Las Cruces, Cindy Escobar, 42, of Lordsburg, and Justin Walker, 31, of Las Cruces.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adam Guerrero, 38, of Las Cruces.