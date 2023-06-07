Michael J. Sheehan legacy: Archbishop took over in Santa Fe at a time of mounting crisis and led for two decades

New Mexicans got their first look at Michael J. Sheehan in 1993 when the 53-year-old bishop was tapped by the Vatican to lead the Archdiocese of Santa Fe at a time of mounting crisis and scandal.

Archbishop Emeritus Sheehan died Saturday at age 83, the archdiocese announced. Services for Sheehan will take place for three days, starting Wednesday.

A packed room of reporters met Sheehan for his first news conference when he arrived in Albuquerque in April 1993 to take charge of the leaderless Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

Just three weeks earlier, the popular New Mexico native Archbishop Robert F. Sanchez had resigned after five women alleged he had sexually molested them as teenagers. Three of the women described the abuses for a national audience on the CBS news program “60 Minutes.”

Sanchez, 59, was one of at least 14 New Mexico priests accused of sexual abuse when Pope John Paul II named Sheehan as the acting head of the archdiocese. At the time, Sheehan had served as Bishop of Lubbock since 1983.

“I want to put the household of faith in order,” Sheehan told reporters following a flight from Texas. “But I cannot do it alone, nor can I do it overnight.”

Sheehan was installed as the 11th Archbishop of Santa Fe in September 1993.

Scholars of the Roman Catholic church said at the time it was rare for a bishop to be appointed directly from Rome, indicating that the Vatican took the crisis seriously.

“One of the things I’ve always thought was that God has always given us the shepherd — the bishop — that we needed at that time,” said Monsignor Lambert Luna, who served with Sheehan as archdiocesan vicar general.

“When Archbishop Sheehan came to us, he had the skill set and the enthusiasm and the doggedness to, first of all, begin to address the scandal,” Luna said. Sheehan also had the fortitude “just to stay with it,” he said.

The crisis in New Mexico came a decade before clerical abuse allegations in the Archdiocese of Boston brought the scandal to the nation’s attention in 2002.

Embracing controversy

Sheehan, who announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, spent his 22-year tenure as archbishop dealing with fallout from the abuse scandal. He also took activist positions on controversial issues, including opposition to the death penalty, late-term abortion and same-sex marriage.

In a Catholic News Service story, Sheehan said of former-Gov. Bill Richardson’s decision to repeal the death penalty in 2012, “We were able to help him understand our opposition to the death penalty and he did indeed change his view and signed the law.”

Sheehan also showed himself willing to take actions that angered parishioners.

In 2014, Sheehan ousted Dominican priests from the Aquinas Newman Center at the University of New Mexico, where they had pastored since 1950. He replaced them with two diocesan priests.

The action prompted parishioners to submit a petition signed by 700 lay members opposing the move.

Sheehan predicted as early as 1993 that the archdiocese might have to file for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

About three years after Sheehan retired in June 2015, his prediction proved correct when his successor, Archbishop John C. Wester, filed for Chapter 11. The move halted 36 pending clergy abuse lawsuits in New Mexico.

In May 2022, the archdiocese announced an agreement on a $121.5 million settlement to compensate an estimated 394 adults who alleged they were subjected to childhood sexual abuse by priests and other clergy dating back decades.

“I think one of his greatest disappointments was that he could not put the whole thing to rest before he retired,” Luna said of Sheehan’s handling of the abuse scandal.

“He did his part and Archbishop Wester has done his part,” he said. “God just blessed us with the right man at that time.”

Santa Fe attorney Merit Bennett, who filed one of the first lawsuits against the archdiocese on behalf of a child sex abuse survivor, recalled the time he took Sheehan’s deposition.

“When he was in the middle of this he was basically trying to pick up the pieces,” Bennett said. “And I did not get any indication in my deposition of him that he was being evasive. I don’t think that he was deliberately hiding stuff.”

Bennett also said Sheehan appeared “sincerely ashamed” by the church’s actions.

“My impression of him was he was a good, sincere person who was totally ashamed sitting in front of me being questioned about childhood sexual abuse,” Bennett said. “Actually, I felt for him.”

In a 2014 interview, Sheehan played down the difficulties he faced but acknowledged that he was given a tough assignment in New Mexico.

“I promised to be obedient, and whatever they have asked me to do, I’ve tried to do it,” Sheehan said. “I have felt the presence of God in the work that I’ve had to do.”

Sheehan enacted a zero-tolerance policy for clergy sex abuse and set up a permanent review board to look into the abuse allegations. He told The Associated Press he removed more than 20 priests — most of them in the months after he arrived.

“We took firm action, removed priests guilty of misconduct with minors … and tried the best we could to minister to the victims,” Sheehan said later. “And I think I apologized personally to every victim whose name and phone number and address that I had.”

Sheehan also said the church has imposed strict requirements for the priesthood and a screening process to keep out “unworthy” priests.

Early life

Michael Jarboe Sheehan was born July 9, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas. He was ordained a priest in 1964 and received a doctorate from Lateran University in Rome in 1971.

Church leaders tapped Sheehan for leadership roles from early in his career.

From 1971 to 1976, he served as assistant general secretary for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

After serving as rector of the Holy Trinity Seminary in Dallas from 1976 to 1982, he was ordained as the first bishop of the newly created Dioceses of Lubbock in June 1983.

“I’ve always felt kind of cheated because I became a priest in 1964 to be a parish priest,” he said in 2014, “and I didn’t have much time as a parish priest.”